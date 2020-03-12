PES 2020: EUROs update DLC – Release date, teams, kits, licences, stadiums, esports tournament & more

You won’t have long to wait as Konami deliver the summer of football with complete licences.

Despite the coronavirus outbreak jeopardising the future of the tournament, the official EURO 2020 DLC is arriving in PES 2020 next month.

Konami has announced every single national team in Europe will feature on the game, with the update available as a free download.

The Euro 2020 DLC for PES 2020 will arrive on Thursday, 30 April.

GOING FOR GLORY – We can’t wait to get our hands on the EURO 2020 DLC

It will be available to all those who have purchased PES 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam.

EURO 2020 qualified teams

Belgium

Italy

Russia

Poland

Ukraine

Spain

France

Turkey

England

Czech Republic

READ MORE: PES 2020 Iconic Moment Series brings the best of Maradona, Puyol & more

Finland

Sweden

Croatia

Austria

Netherlands

Germany

Portugal

Switzerland

Denmark

Wales

EURO 2020 playoffs

16 teams are still fighting for the final eight places at Euro 2020.

The playoff fixtures, over to legs, are:

Iceland vs Romania

Bulgaria vs Hungary

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland

Slovakia vs Republic of Ireland

READ MORE: PES 2020 Data Pack 5.0 now live – 30 new player faces and more

Scotland vs Israel

Norway vs Serbia

Georgia vs Belarus

North Macedonia vs Kosovo

Other UEFA nations

Although these countries will not be at EURO 2020, they will still be playable in the DLC, as you bid to qualify with them and make the tournament finals:

Montenegro

Luxembourg

Lithuania

Estonia

Gibraltar

Azerbaijan

Faroe Islands

Malta

Slovenia

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about PES 2021

Latvia

Albania

Andorra

Moldova

Cyprus

Kazakhstan

San Marino

Greece

Armenia

Liechtenstein

Kits

All 55 UEFA nations will have official kits and licenced logos upon the arrival of PES 2020.

Stadiums

With the final being held at Wembley Stadium on 12 June, the home of English football has been recreated in the game and will be playable upon the DLC’s release on 30 April.

Official esports tournament

Not only that, but eFootball PES 2020 is holding the official esports tournament for Euro 2020, with qualifying already underway.

Professional gamers compete for and with their nation in eEURO 2020 – make it unlike any other esports tournament in the world.

READ MORE: The latest legends appearing in PES 2020