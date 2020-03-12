PES 2020: EUROs update DLC – Release date, teams, kits, licences, stadiums, esports tournament & more
You won’t have long to wait as Konami deliver the summer of football with complete licences.
Despite the coronavirus outbreak jeopardising the future of the tournament, the official EURO 2020 DLC is arriving in PES 2020 next month.
Konami has announced every single national team in Europe will feature on the game, with the update available as a free download.NOW WATCH BELOW: Check out these legends in the PES 2020 Iconic Moment Series
Release date
The Euro 2020 DLC for PES 2020 will arrive on Thursday, 30 April.
It will be available to all those who have purchased PES 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam.
EURO 2020 qualified teams
- Belgium
- Italy
- Russia
- Poland
- Ukraine
- Spain
- France
- Turkey
- England
- Czech Republic
READ MORE: PES 2020 Iconic Moment Series brings the best of Maradona, Puyol & more
- Finland
- Sweden
- Croatia
- Austria
- Netherlands
- Germany
- Portugal
- Switzerland
- Denmark
- Wales
EURO 2020 playoffs
16 teams are still fighting for the final eight places at Euro 2020.
The playoff fixtures, over to legs, are:
- Iceland vs Romania
- Bulgaria vs Hungary
- Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland
- Slovakia vs Republic of Ireland
READ MORE: PES 2020 Data Pack 5.0 now live – 30 new player faces and more
- Scotland vs Israel
- Norway vs Serbia
- Georgia vs Belarus
- North Macedonia vs Kosovo
Other UEFA nations
Although these countries will not be at EURO 2020, they will still be playable in the DLC, as you bid to qualify with them and make the tournament finals:
- Montenegro
- Luxembourg
- Lithuania
- Estonia
- Gibraltar
- Azerbaijan
- Faroe Islands
- Malta
- Slovenia
READ MORE: Everything you need to know about PES 2021
- Latvia
- Albania
- Andorra
- Moldova
- Cyprus
- Kazakhstan
- San Marino
- Greece
- Armenia
- Liechtenstein
Kits
All 55 UEFA nations will have official kits and licenced logos upon the arrival of PES 2020.
Stadiums
With the final being held at Wembley Stadium on 12 June, the home of English football has been recreated in the game and will be playable upon the DLC’s release on 30 April.
Official esports tournament
Not only that, but eFootball PES 2020 is holding the official esports tournament for Euro 2020, with qualifying already underway.
Professional gamers compete for and with their nation in eEURO 2020 – make it unlike any other esports tournament in the world.
READ MORE: The latest legends appearing in PES 2020