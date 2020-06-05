RealOpinions: Will Nintendo Surprise Us This Year? Switch Pro, Zelda Sequel, Next-Gen, Cloud Streaming Services & More

2020 is looking likely to end on a high note for gamers, but will Nintendo be a part of the fun?

It is no secret that Nintendo has a few big projects in the pipeline for 2020 and beyond.

However, with Sony and Microsoft preparing for the next-gen console war, and other tech companies like Amazon investing in cloud streaming services, we’re wondering how Nintendo intends to keep up.

We plan to take you through Nintendo’s various plans for the future, but we will also highlight the shortcomings of Japan’s most influential entertainment company in recent years.

Switch it up already!

Nintendo has not confirmed that a Nintendo Switch Pro is even in early-stages of development.

FACT OR FICTION: We’re still unclear on whether a Nintendo Switch Pro going to happen!

The Nintendo Switch Lite only launched back in September 2019 after all.

However, there is still plenty of speculation doing the rounds, with many other leaks and rumours suggesting that the Switch Pro is very real.

We really hope that there is some substance to the rumours, or Nintendo’s handheld console could be left in the shadow of Xbox Series X and the PS5.

Are you not entertained?

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition has only just released, launching at the end of May 2020.

EXPLORATION: There are far too few open-worlds to explore on Nintendo Switch

But is there much else for Nintendo’s ever-growing nostalgic gaming community to look forward to?

Especially with next-gen consoles and a load of blockbuster games lined up for Microsoft and Sony.

Save us, Link!

Of all of Microsoft IP’s, Breath of the Wild has easily been the most effective in capturing the imagination and hearts of the Nintendo Switch community.

A DARK TURN: The sequel is allegedly going to explore much darker themes

The incredible open-world depiction of Hyrule, the gripping quests and the captivating core mechanics of the RPG did a lot to boost sales of the handheld console at launch in 2017.

But bigger than that, talk of Breath of the Wild 2 has the Switch community in absolute bits, and this is down to two reasons.

One, being that the original Switch game was such a hit, that the majority of gamers will be more than willing to re-invest in a new plot.

The second is that there is just so little competition for Breath of the Wild on the handheld-console that a sequel is the only potential for players to get a game in 2020 that rivals the experience.

Untapped potential

In a survey conducted by Nintendo in 2017, it was found that 43% of Nintendo Switch buyers fell into the 25-34 age group, and a further 20% slotted into the 19-24 category.

NOSTALGIA TRIP: Many of these mature Switch players actually grew up with Mario

The results also showed solid interest in those aged 10 to 19, which Nintendo believes to signal future growth in its consumer base.

But with over 60% of Nintendo Switch gamers being aged over 19, how can the House of Mario expect to keep the community engaged with the occasional nostalgic re-work?

Give us what we came for!

Mario Kart 8 is a great example of how Nintendo can implement new features into Nintendo classics, but these titles are too few and far between.

STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM: The graphical style of Nintendo games have come an awful long way

Nintendo is right to look into the future of the young consumer base, but the general consensus is that games for mature players are lacking.

What makes it harder for an adult to justify making the move to Nintendo’s handheld console is the lack of substance in a lot of the expensive games.

Attempting to overturn this issue would only have a positive impact on Switch sales in the build-up to the launch of next-gen consoles.

Could Nintendo Do Better?

Microsoft and Sony are heavily pitted against each other in a next-gen console war, but interestingly enough, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer doesn’t consider Sony or Nintendo as their main competitors (reported by Polygon).

THE FUTURE: Next-gen is what we have all been waiting for

It has emerged that Spencer called both companies “out of position” in the market.

Spencer’s words were:

“When you talk about Nintendo and Sony, we have a ton of respect for them, but we see Amazon and Google as the main competitors going forward”

“I don’t want to be in a fight over format wars with those guys while Amazon and Google are focusing on how to get gaming to seven billion people around the world. Ultimately, that’s the goal.”

He has a point…

Cloud gaming services, such as Google Stadia, Project xCloud, Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now, are likely the future of mainstream gaming.

CLOUD GAMING: The hot new battleground for tech companies!

Now, Spencer is mainly just talking about the bright future of cloud gaming platforms (and the Japanese companies’ lack of investment in them), but a clear message emerges:

Nintendo could really benefit from investing in future technologies shifting the focus to catering to it’s biggest demographic – mature gamers.

Providing more titles suited to mature Switch-gamers would ensure that Nintendo remains competitive in the short-term, and maintains it’s immense reputation for many years to come.

