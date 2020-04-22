Mario Kart 8: Mushroom Cup Guide – Tracks, Shortcuts, Tips, Tricks & more

This series is a thrill ride with many hidden routes to edge you ahead of the competition.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was released in 2017 on the Nintendo Switch to rave reviews from critics and fans alike, not to mention it has really stood the test of time and arguable maintains it’s status as one of the Switch’s best and most loved titles.

For those unfamiliar with the Switch version, the game takes on the classic Mario Kart 8 on the WiiU released in 2014, and revamps it with better graphics and new features.

The Mushroom Cup is one of the most brilliant series on the game.

Mario Kart Stadium

The first track up is the Mario Kart Stadium, this is a nice simplistic yet fun track to get you started and introduced to the game.

It is relatively smooth sailing to do well on this track, and contains a few shortcuts in the grassy areas to cut some time.

TRACK LAYOUT: This track is a simple one to get you started in the game.

The track has three main bends that are best dealt with by using drift to get across them as fast as possible to maintain momentum, another handy trick is to use mushroom power-ups to boost you even more when drifting around the corners to maximise the results.

DRIFTING MADNESS: You are going to want to take advantage of drift in this one

The first turn on the track features a shortcut that you are going to want to use to your advantage, and collect the coins along the way to boost your collection.

Other notable parts of the track include the U-turn that splits into three different paths, it is best for you to choose the blue path because it is the fastest of the three and contains a shortcut on the inside.

Water Park

The second one you get to tackle is the Water Park track, a more complex track than the Mario Kart Stadium but a much more enjoyable thrill ride with the added benefit of having water to assist you.

TRACK LAYOUT: This elegant water-based track is simple yet wildly enjoyable

The track features a water amusement park backdrop and many areas with water and gives you the ability to really show off your anti-gravity skills with the huge upwards loop section.

A handy trick when racing this track is to take advantage of the submarines that appear on the water segments of the track if you touch their wheels you get a speed boost which is always a bonus.

ZERO GRAVITY: This track has zero gravity sections in abundance

Other notable parts of the track include the Ferris wheel during the gliding portion which can be a hazard if you don’t get out of the way in time.

It’s best to glide through it and keep on going, but watch out for the cars.

Sweet Sweet Canyon

The third and sweetest track in the cup is Sweet Sweet Canyon, a sickly sweet and eye-catching track full of sweet-themed elements such as sugary cones to designate turns.

However, don’t be fooled by its sweet exterior, this track does have some tricky parts hidden within.

TRACK LAYOUT: This sweet and glorious track is surprisingly tricky in places

One of the best bits about the track is that it starts out by launching everyone in a cannon, giving you an instant boost and allowing you to glide with ease onto the first strait.

After you have glided down from the cannon launch it’s best to drift along the giant U-turn that greets you when you land. It’s best to get as close to the wall as possible to keep the time down.

AIRBOURNE: Prepare for a lot of gliding in this track

Other notable areas of the track include the shortcut by the large Piranha plant, it’s best to drift around the Piranha plant as best you can and then starting drifting again hard to go through the donut.

This one is a particularly difficult shortcut, but if you pull it off it can help you out in the long run.

Thwomp Ruins

The fourth and final track of the cup is Thwomp Ruins, probably the most devilish track from the cup due to the notorious Thwomp villains from Mario games that act as barriers at the end of the course.

This track has a great backdrop of ancient jungle ruins that allows for some quirky shortcuts and anti-gravity is a big feature in this one.

TRACK LAYOUT: This may look like a simple track but it has some tricks in store

Right off the bat, there is a shortcut you can use, you can use the grass at the side of the path, but unless you have a mushroom to boost you it could end up slowing you down, so be careful with this one.

Once you get inside the tunnel you will see an anti-gravity section to the right, it’s best not to use this as it will slow you down. Instead drift along the left side of the track until the sparks turn red and gain a speed boost.

BLOCKING THWOMPS: A potential hazard if you don’t avoid them in time

Other important segments of the track include the outside portion of the track which feature the Thwomps.

These familiar foes act as bollards if you hit them, so to avoid them by taking the quickest route and head straight down the middle and bend round the Thwomp.

