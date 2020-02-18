Nintendo Switch: 'Coral' hue is the first new colour announced since Switch Lite's launch

Nintendo Switch players have a lot to look forward to this year, but they will need to be patient, as most of the upcoming games still don't have a confirmed release date.

This goes for the next Breath of the Wild entry, as well as the upcoming Gods and Monsters game.

But that's not what we're covering today.

No, this piece is here to cover the new colourway that has been introduced to the Switch Lite collection, so keep reading for all the details.

Coral

Nintendo has announced the first new Switch Lite colour since the console launched back in September 2019.

SWITCHING IT UP: Three is a crowd, but four is a party

At launch, we saw the Switch Lite come in three different colours:

Turquoise, grey and yellow.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Breath of the Wild 2

However, the new hue named “coral” is finally being added to the line, which could have been influenced by Pantone’s decision to name “Living Coral” as the Colour of the Year for 2019.

ISLAND LIVING: The Animal Crossing themed console is beautiful

Then again, the cherry blossom season is fast approaching, so this new hue is a suitable addition.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Starfield

It’ll be available in Japan from 20 March, with preorders starting on 7 March.

Luckily, this launch hasn't been affected by the recent coronavirus outbreak, unlike the adorable limited-edition Animal Crossing-themed Switch.

The coral Switch Lite will be priced the same as the turquoise, grey and yellow versions, so don't stress about it breaking the bank.