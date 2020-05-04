The Sims 5 Xbox Series X: Will it be on Xbox Series X and what does next-gen mean for the game

We take a closer looks at how the Sims 5 Xbox Series X version could look with the power of next gen.

As a franchise the Sims has sold nearly 200 million copies worldwide, and for good reason. It’s engaging, accessible and let’s face it – a very entertaining take on the ‘life-sim’ genre and has amassed a huge fan following.

With the upcoming Xbox Series X gameplay reveal event, talk is turning to The Sims 5 Xbox Series X version…and importantly, what next gen means for the iconic game itself!

Let’s take a look at everything we know so far about The Sims 5 Xbox Series X instalment.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Everything you need to know about the PS5 and Xbox Series X

The Sims 5 Xbox Series X

The question is, will the game come to Xbox Series X? Well, at this point we’ll have to make a few predictions as there is not official confirmation as of yet.

Despite having no fixed date, The Sims 5 looks set to release in early 2021.

In the past, EA have appeared to have a formula of releasing a new Sims game as a PC exclusive for the first few years. But don’t rule anything out just yet!

The date itself is, as you may have noticed, after the release date of the Xbox Series X, so there could be something in the works!

I DO (LOOK FORWARD TO THE ANNOUNCEMENT): The Sims 5 is still yet to be confirmed for Xbox Series X

What does Next Gen mean for the game?

Xbox Series X has some pretty serious power and put simply, may be able to accommodate some large increases in graphics.

Developers across the board could be looking for a chance to utilise the Xbox Series X to its full potential – at least, we hope they will be!

The good news is that EA actually confirmed that The Sims 5 will be rendered with better graphics than ever.

READ MORE: The Sims 5 will have online multiplayer!

But what would better graphics look like with The Sims 5 Xbox Series X?

For anyone who’s played the game, they’ll know that graphics are more on the ‘animated’ side. The game itself has its own signature style and isn’t openly trying to recreate real life – much like Minecraft and Lego Star Wars…

Well, if they utilise the upcoming Xbox Series X’s feature called Ray Tracing, we could see some changes to how the game looks.

I’LL TAKE THE ‘SUBSTANTIAL GRAPHICS UPGRADE’ PLEASE: An excellent choice, and one we’re hoping to see in the next instalment

Ray tracing essentially concerns itself with lighting in games. Basically – when it’s on, it simulates much more realistic looking lighting.

Even though this could seem non essential with the style of the game, using this feature in The Sims 5 Xbox Series X would be a great move.

Interiors, exteriors, houses, people and more would all come alive in a way previously unseen. This could make the game even better to look at.

READ MORE: The Sims 4 – ALL cheat codes

Fan made trailer

With all the excitement behind what The Sims 5 could look like on release, some fans were understandably dying to see their ideas come to life.

None apparently more so than YouTuber OriginZ, who posted an amazing fanmade trailer for The Sims 5.

Could this give us a glimpse at what could be? We’ll let you decide!

For everything you need to know and more on The Sims 5, be sure to check back in with us!