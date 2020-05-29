PS5 Digital Showcase CONFIRMED – How to watch Future of Gaming, Gameplay, Game Reveals, & more

Sony has announced a new digital event that will showcase next-gen hardware and gameplay!

When it comes to next-gen consoles it’s fair to say that the Xbox Series X has been leading the way in terms of official reveals and exclusive showcases.

Well, finally, Sony has confirmed that we’ll get our first glimpse of PS5 gameplay next week at their Future of Gaming digital event! Keep reading to find out more.

PS5 Digital Showcase

The official PlayStation Twitter has announced that they will host a digital showcase for the PS5 on Thursday, June 4 at 4pm ET / 9pm BST.

IT’S COMING: The first glimpse of the PS5 is nearly here!

But what can we expect from to find out from this digital event?

PS5 Games Reveal

Sony has confirmed that the online event will showcase a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday.

HARDWARE REVEAL? We’ve already seen the PS5 controller, but will we see the console?

The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe and this gameplay will showcase the potential of the PS5 hardware.

The digital showcase will run for a bit more than an hour so expect plenty of game reveals!

How to watch the Future of Gaming stream

The Future of Gaming stream will be hosted on the PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels.

Find out more about PlayStation’s Future of Gaming digital showcase here.