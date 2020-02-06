Xbox Game Pass February 2020: New games available - Final Fantasy XV, DLC, Discounts, Deals & more

Subscription service Xbox Game Pass is perhaps the best, and most cost-effective, way to play on Xbox One (and PC!).

The platform, which costs just £10.99 (and is currently on offer for just £1) a month, grants access to over 100 Xbox games to download and keep, with more games added every month.

Here's what's in store for February.

Final Fantasy XV

Featuring action heavy combat, innovative gameplay, and immersive graphics that push the limits of modern hardware, Final Fantasy XV is an awe-inspiring tale that transports audiences into its vivid imagining of a fantasy world based in reality.

FINALLY! - At long last, the smash franchise comes to Game Pass

Experience this acclaimed instalment in the legendary series that has defined storytelling and adventure in video games for decades.

Arrives February 6

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

With the most open-ended Wolfenstein experience to date, explore a new base of operations located deep in the heart of the Paris catacombs and plan how and when to attack and dismantle the Nazi regime.

BIG BAD WOLF - Time to slay some Nazis

Set 19 years after the events of Wolfenstein II, BJ Blazkowicz’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph Blazkowicz — after years of training from their battle-hardened father — are forced into action.

Team up with a friend to level up, explore, and complete missions to unlock abilities that compliment your playstyle.

Arrives February 6

Prove your teamwork skills in Death Squared as you solve puzzles together or die trying. Guide robots to colour-coded goals while avoiding deadly traps and hazards.

TEAM DEATHMATCH: Can you get through this modern version of Pac-man?

Players will need close observation and communication to keep each other alive and discover a solution together in this co-op puzzle game for one, two, or four players – best enjoyed with your friends and family with – featuring both a single-player, co-op campaign and party mode.

Arrives February 13

Bleeding Edge

Celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend by joining us for the Bleeding Edge closed beta! Grab your 4v4 team and tear it up in an electrifying online brawler where every fighter comes mechanically enhanced for mayhem!

Play February 14-16

Xbox Game Pass Quests

Quest hunters! A new update for Xbox Game Pass Quests that will give you more quests to complete with daily, weekly, and monthly quests.

Find the details here.

Membership Benefits and Game Updates

Ark: Valentine’s Day Event February 11 – 19 (Console and PC)

Love is in the air with their annual Valentine’s Day event. Mate tame dinosaurs and score chocolate rewards.

Xbox Game Pass deals

A reminder that Xbox Game Pass members have a member discount for up to 10% off of add-ons and paid DLC for games in our library.

Dead Cells DLC – The Bad Seed (Console and PC)

Harvest a few souls with your new scythe! Play through The Arboretum, The Swamp, and The Heart of the Swamp.

Metro Exodus DLC – Sam’s Story (Console and PC)

In this sandbox-survival expansion, forge Sam’s path on his journey through Vladivostok on his mission to find his way home to the USA, where he hopes to find his family – alive.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass

Xbox always update their library of games, but if you want to keep playing you can use your member discount to save up to 20% off to purchase these titles leaving soon:

Disney Epic Mickey 2

Jackbox Party Pack 2

Pumped BMX Pro

Rage

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

READ MORE: Deals with Gold February 2020 - Everything you need to know!