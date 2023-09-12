The home of sports games

NBA 2K24 Dunking Animation Requirements

By Francisco Carrico
NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Mamba Moments

There are only a few things that feel better than dunking in NBA 2K24. Blowing past opponents and finishing at the rim with strength and poise feels spectacular. It also sends a message to your opponents and forces them to make adjustments to their gameplan.

Dunking with your MyCAREER character feels even better. However, to pull off a dunk players need to fulfil its specific animation requirements. These requirements include minimal height, vertical jump, and dunking attributes, among others.

Without further ado, let's take a look at all the dunking animation requirements in NBA 2K24.

NBA 2K24 Dunking animations

As mentioned above, you need to fulfil different animation requirements to perform different dunks. If you have a 6' 2" point guard, there are certain dunks you won't be able to perform. The same goes for 7’3" centers, which won't be able to perform some dunks because their driving dunk attribute is too low.

Despite Stephen Curry being a great player, there are plenty of dunks he can't perform in NBA 2K24.

Because of that, it's extremely important to know the requirements of each dunk animation. This way, you will know which dunks your MyCAREER character can or can't do. It will also help you deduce watch dunks your opponents can perform.

So, let's take a look at the full list of dunking animation requirements in NBA 2K24 below.

Dunking animation requirements in NBA 2K24

In these lists, we have signature animations, dunk package animations, and contact dunk animations. Most of them have different requirements, so make sure to pay attention to that.

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant
click to enlarge
Without further ado, here are all the dunking animation requirements in NBA 2K24.

Signature Dunks animation requirements

Player Minimum Height Maximum Height Driving Dunk Driving Layup Standing Dunk Vertical
Kobe Bryant5’7"6’9"92AnyAny76
Devin Booker5’7"6’9"80AnyAny60
Vince Carter5’7"6’9"86AnyAny70
Demar Derozan5’7"6’9"75AnyAny55
Darryl Dawkins6’10"7’3"75Any7550
Dr Disrespect5’7"6’9"85AnyAny70
Luka Doncic5’7"6’9"70AnyAny50
Clyde Drexler5’7"6’9"84AnyAny64
Anthony Edwards5’7"6’9"82AnyAny62
Julius Erving5’7"6’9"84AnyAny64
Paul George6’5"6’9"80AnyAny60
Aaron Gordon6’5"6’9"80AnyAny60
Manu Ginobili5’7"6’9"50AnyAny35
Draymond Green6’5"7’3"60Any5845
Blake Griffin6’5"7’3"82Any7055
James Harden5’7"6’9"83AnyAny63
Lebron James6’5"7’3"84AnyAny64
Michael Jordan5’7"6’9"94AnyAny78
Shawn Kemp6’10"7’3"82Any7055
Zach Lavine5’7"6’9"88AnyAny73
Karl Malone6’5"7’3"75Any5050
CJ McCollum5’7"6’9"40AnyAnyAny
Tracy McGrady5’7"6’9"84AnyAny64
Ja Morant5’7"6’9"89AnyAny68
Glenn Robinson III5’7"6’9"80AnyAny60
Shaquille O’Neal6’10"7’3"55Any8050
Scottie Pippen6’5"7’3"85AnyAny65
Ben Simmons6’5"7’3"75Any6545
Latrell Spreewell5’7"6’9"80AnyAny60
Klay Thompson5’7"6’9"55AnyAny35
Karl Anthony-Towns6’10"7’3"70Any7540
Russel Westbrook5’7"6’9"93AnyAny65
Andrew Wiggins6’5"6’9"92AnyAny75
Dominique Wilkins6’5"7’3"88AnyAny65
Zion Williamson6’5"7’3"86Any6060
Giannis Antetokounpo6’5"7’3"75Any7550

Dunk Packages animation requirements

Dunk Type Minimum Height Maximum Height Driving Dunk Driving Layup Standing Dunk Vertical
Under Basket Rim Pulls 15’7"7’3"AnyAny70Any
Under Basket Rim Pulls 25’7"7’3"AnyAny65Any
One Hand Under Basket Athletic5’7"7’3"AnyAny85Any
Two-Hand Under Basket Regular5’7"7’3"AnyAny80Any
One Hand Under Basket Regular5’7"7’3"AnyAny45Any
Two Hand Under Basket Regular5’7"7’3"AnyAny40Any
One Foot One Hand Rim Grazers5’7"7’3"36AnyAnyAny
Two Foot Two Hand Rim Grazers5’7"7’3"36AnyAnyAny
One Foot One Hand Basic5’7"7’3"50AnyAnyAny
One Foot Two Hand Basic5’7"7’3"50AnyAnyAny
Two-Hand Under Basket Athletic6’5"7’3"45AnyAnyAny
Two Foot Two Hand Basic6’5"7’3"45AnyAnyAny
One Foot Big Man Basic6’10"7’3"40AnyAnyAny
Two Foot One Hand Big Man6’10"7’3"36AnyAnyAny
One Foot One Hand Athletic5’7"7’3"75AnyAny55
Two-Foot-One-Hand Basic5’7"7’3"70AnyAny50
Two-Foot-One-Hand Athletic5’7"7’3"55AnyAny35
One Foot Big Man Basic Hangs6’10"7’3" 50AnyAny30
One-Foot Athletic Hangs5’77’3"40AnyAnyAny
Two-Foot Athletic Hangs5’7"7’3"65AnyAny45
One-Foot Basic Hangs5’7"7’3"60AnyAny40
Two Foot Two Hand Fist Pump Rim Pulls5’7"7’3"60AnyAny40
One Foot Big Man Tomahawks6’10"7’3"55AnyAny35
Two Foot Big Man Tomahawks6’10"7’3"50AnyAnyAny
One Foot Side Arm Tomahawks5’7"7’3"AnyAnyAny65
One Foot Straight Arm Tomahawks5’7"7’3"95AnyAny80
One Foot Cockback Tomahawks5’7"7’3"94AnyAny75
Two-Foot Back Scratch Rim Hangs5’7"7’3"80AnyAny60
Two-Foot Athletic Side Tomahawks5’7"7’3"90AnyAny70
One Foot Uber Athletic Tomahawks5’7"7’3"90AnyAny70
Two-Foot Athletic Front Tomahawks5’7"7’3"85AnyAny65
Two Foot Leans5’7"7’3"80AnyAny60
One Foot Front Double Clutch5’7"7’3"90AnyAny74
Two Foot Front Double Clutch5’7"7’3"75AnyAny55
One Foot Side Double Clutch5’7"7’3"92AnyAny75
One Foot Big Man Side Double Clutch6’10"7’3"50AnyAny30
Two Foot Side Double Clutch5’7"7’3"75AnyAny55
One Foot Back Scratchers5’7"7’3"89AnyAny70
Two Foot Back Scratchers5’7"7’3"70AnyAny50
Two-Foot Quick Drop In Back Scratchers5’7"7’3"70AnyAny50
Two Foot Big Man Back Scratchers6’10"7’3"60AnyAny40
Two-Foot Quick Drop-In Back Scratchers5’7"7’3"85AnyAny60
One Foot Two Hand Basic Reverses5’7"7’3"75AnyAny55
Two Foot One Hand Double Clutch Reverses5’7"7’3"85AnyAny65
Two Foot Two Hand Reverses5’7"7’3"70AnyAny50
One Foot Two Hand Double Clutch Reverses5’7"7’3"80AnyAny60
Two Foot Two Hand Double Clutch Reverses5’7"7’3"75AnyAny55
Two Foot Two Hand Baseline Double Clutch Reverses5’7"7’3"80AnyAny60
Two Foot Two Hand Windmill Reverses5’7"7’3"80AnyAny60
One Foot Athletic Baseline 180 Reverses5’7"7’3"80AnyAny60

Contact dunks animation requirements

Dunk Type Minimum Height Maximum Height Driving Dunk Driving Layup Standing Dunk Vertical
Two Foot Pro5’7"7’3"87AnyAny75
One Foot Pro5’7"7’3"89AnyAny78
Two Foot Elite5’7"7’3"94AnyAny82
One Foot Elite5’7"7’3"96AnyAny86
Two Foot Small5’7"6’4"86AnyAny85
One Foot Small5’7"6’4"93AnyAny85
Pro Standing Bigs6’10"7’3"AnyAny8060
Elite Standing Bigs6’10"7’3"AnyAny9075

As you can see, there are plenty of different requirements depending on the type of dunk you want to perform. If you are building your player and aren't sure if he will be able to do a special dunk, make sure to check the lists above.

If you also want to master the art of dunking, make sure to check out our guide.

