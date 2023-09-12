There are only a few things that feel better than dunking in NBA 2K24. Blowing past opponents and finishing at the rim with strength and poise feels spectacular. It also sends a message to your opponents and forces them to make adjustments to their gameplan.
Dunking with your MyCAREER character feels even better. However, to pull off a dunk players need to fulfil its specific animation requirements. These requirements include minimal height, vertical jump, and dunking attributes, among others.
Without further ado, let's take a look at all the dunking animation requirements in NBA 2K24.
NBA 2K24 Dunking animations
As mentioned above, you need to fulfil different animation requirements to perform different dunks. If you have a 6' 2" point guard, there are certain dunks you won't be able to perform. The same goes for 7’3" centers, which won't be able to perform some dunks because their driving dunk attribute is too low.
Because of that, it's extremely important to know the requirements of each dunk animation. This way, you will know which dunks your MyCAREER character can or can't do. It will also help you deduce watch dunks your opponents can perform.
So, let's take a look at the full list of dunking animation requirements in NBA 2K24 below.
Dunking animation requirements in NBA 2K24
In these lists, we have signature animations, dunk package animations, and contact dunk animations. Most of them have different requirements, so make sure to pay attention to that.
Without further ado, here are all the dunking animation requirements in NBA 2K24.
Signature Dunks animation requirements
|Player
|Minimum Height
|Maximum Height
|Driving Dunk
|Driving Layup
|Standing Dunk
|Vertical
|Kobe Bryant
|5’7"
|6’9"
|92
|Any
|Any
|76
|Devin Booker
|5’7"
|6’9"
|80
|Any
|Any
|60
|Vince Carter
|5’7"
|6’9"
|86
|Any
|Any
|70
|Demar Derozan
|5’7"
|6’9"
|75
|Any
|Any
|55
|Darryl Dawkins
|6’10"
|7’3"
|75
|Any
|75
|50
|Dr Disrespect
|5’7"
|6’9"
|85
|Any
|Any
|70
|Luka Doncic
|5’7"
|6’9"
|70
|Any
|Any
|50
|Clyde Drexler
|5’7"
|6’9"
|84
|Any
|Any
|64
|Anthony Edwards
|5’7"
|6’9"
|82
|Any
|Any
|62
|Julius Erving
|5’7"
|6’9"
|84
|Any
|Any
|64
|Paul George
|6’5"
|6’9"
|80
|Any
|Any
|60
|Aaron Gordon
|6’5"
|6’9"
|80
|Any
|Any
|60
|Manu Ginobili
|5’7"
|6’9"
|50
|Any
|Any
|35
|Draymond Green
|6’5"
|7’3"
|60
|Any
|58
|45
|Blake Griffin
|6’5"
|7’3"
|82
|Any
|70
|55
|James Harden
|5’7"
|6’9"
|83
|Any
|Any
|63
|Lebron James
|6’5"
|7’3"
|84
|Any
|Any
|64
|Michael Jordan
|5’7"
|6’9"
|94
|Any
|Any
|78
|Shawn Kemp
|6’10"
|7’3"
|82
|Any
|70
|55
|Zach Lavine
|5’7"
|6’9"
|88
|Any
|Any
|73
|Karl Malone
|6’5"
|7’3"
|75
|Any
|50
|50
|CJ McCollum
|5’7"
|6’9"
|40
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Tracy McGrady
|5’7"
|6’9"
|84
|Any
|Any
|64
|Ja Morant
|5’7"
|6’9"
|89
|Any
|Any
|68
|Glenn Robinson III
|5’7"
|6’9"
|80
|Any
|Any
|60
|Shaquille O’Neal
|6’10"
|7’3"
|55
|Any
|80
|50
|Scottie Pippen
|6’5"
|7’3"
|85
|Any
|Any
|65
|Ben Simmons
|6’5"
|7’3"
|75
|Any
|65
|45
|Latrell Spreewell
|5’7"
|6’9"
|80
|Any
|Any
|60
|Klay Thompson
|5’7"
|6’9"
|55
|Any
|Any
|35
|Karl Anthony-Towns
|6’10"
|7’3"
|70
|Any
|75
|40
|Russel Westbrook
|5’7"
|6’9"
|93
|Any
|Any
|65
|Andrew Wiggins
|6’5"
|6’9"
|92
|Any
|Any
|75
|Dominique Wilkins
|6’5"
|7’3"
|88
|Any
|Any
|65
|Zion Williamson
|6’5"
|7’3"
|86
|Any
|60
|60
|Giannis Antetokounpo
|6’5"
|7’3"
|75
|Any
|75
|50
Dunk Packages animation requirements
|Dunk Type
|Minimum Height
|Maximum Height
|Driving Dunk
|Driving Layup
|Standing Dunk
|Vertical
|Under Basket Rim Pulls 1
|5’7"
|7’3"
|Any
|Any
|70
|Any
|Under Basket Rim Pulls 2
|5’7"
|7’3"
|Any
|Any
|65
|Any
|One Hand Under Basket Athletic
|5’7"
|7’3"
|Any
|Any
|85
|Any
|Two-Hand Under Basket Regular
|5’7"
|7’3"
|Any
|Any
|80
|Any
|One Hand Under Basket Regular
|5’7"
|7’3"
|Any
|Any
|45
|Any
|Two Hand Under Basket Regular
|5’7"
|7’3"
|Any
|Any
|40
|Any
|One Foot One Hand Rim Grazers
|5’7"
|7’3"
|36
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Two Foot Two Hand Rim Grazers
|5’7"
|7’3"
|36
|Any
|Any
|Any
|One Foot One Hand Basic
|5’7"
|7’3"
|50
|Any
|Any
|Any
|One Foot Two Hand Basic
|5’7"
|7’3"
|50
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Two-Hand Under Basket Athletic
|6’5"
|7’3"
|45
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Two Foot Two Hand Basic
|6’5"
|7’3"
|45
|Any
|Any
|Any
|One Foot Big Man Basic
|6’10"
|7’3"
|40
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Two Foot One Hand Big Man
|6’10"
|7’3"
|36
|Any
|Any
|Any
|One Foot One Hand Athletic
|5’7"
|7’3"
|75
|Any
|Any
|55
|Two-Foot-One-Hand Basic
|5’7"
|7’3"
|70
|Any
|Any
|50
|Two-Foot-One-Hand Athletic
|5’7"
|7’3"
|55
|Any
|Any
|35
|One Foot Big Man Basic Hangs
|6’10"
|7’3"
|50
|Any
|Any
|30
|One-Foot Athletic Hangs
|5’7
|7’3"
|40
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Two-Foot Athletic Hangs
|5’7"
|7’3"
|65
|Any
|Any
|45
|One-Foot Basic Hangs
|5’7"
|7’3"
|60
|Any
|Any
|40
|Two Foot Two Hand Fist Pump Rim Pulls
|5’7"
|7’3"
|60
|Any
|Any
|40
|One Foot Big Man Tomahawks
|6’10"
|7’3"
|55
|Any
|Any
|35
|Two Foot Big Man Tomahawks
|6’10"
|7’3"
|50
|Any
|Any
|Any
|One Foot Side Arm Tomahawks
|5’7"
|7’3"
|Any
|Any
|Any
|65
|One Foot Straight Arm Tomahawks
|5’7"
|7’3"
|95
|Any
|Any
|80
|One Foot Cockback Tomahawks
|5’7"
|7’3"
|94
|Any
|Any
|75
|Two-Foot Back Scratch Rim Hangs
|5’7"
|7’3"
|80
|Any
|Any
|60
|Two-Foot Athletic Side Tomahawks
|5’7"
|7’3"
|90
|Any
|Any
|70
|One Foot Uber Athletic Tomahawks
|5’7"
|7’3"
|90
|Any
|Any
|70
|Two-Foot Athletic Front Tomahawks
|5’7"
|7’3"
|85
|Any
|Any
|65
|Two Foot Leans
|5’7"
|7’3"
|80
|Any
|Any
|60
|One Foot Front Double Clutch
|5’7"
|7’3"
|90
|Any
|Any
|74
|Two Foot Front Double Clutch
|5’7"
|7’3"
|75
|Any
|Any
|55
|One Foot Side Double Clutch
|5’7"
|7’3"
|92
|Any
|Any
|75
|One Foot Big Man Side Double Clutch
|6’10"
|7’3"
|50
|Any
|Any
|30
|Two Foot Side Double Clutch
|5’7"
|7’3"
|75
|Any
|Any
|55
|One Foot Back Scratchers
|5’7"
|7’3"
|89
|Any
|Any
|70
|Two Foot Back Scratchers
|5’7"
|7’3"
|70
|Any
|Any
|50
|Two-Foot Quick Drop In Back Scratchers
|5’7"
|7’3"
|70
|Any
|Any
|50
|Two Foot Big Man Back Scratchers
|6’10"
|7’3"
|60
|Any
|Any
|40
|Two-Foot Quick Drop-In Back Scratchers
|5’7"
|7’3"
|85
|Any
|Any
|60
|One Foot Two Hand Basic Reverses
|5’7"
|7’3"
|75
|Any
|Any
|55
|Two Foot One Hand Double Clutch Reverses
|5’7"
|7’3"
|85
|Any
|Any
|65
|Two Foot Two Hand Reverses
|5’7"
|7’3"
|70
|Any
|Any
|50
|One Foot Two Hand Double Clutch Reverses
|5’7"
|7’3"
|80
|Any
|Any
|60
|Two Foot Two Hand Double Clutch Reverses
|5’7"
|7’3"
|75
|Any
|Any
|55
|Two Foot Two Hand Baseline Double Clutch Reverses
|5’7"
|7’3"
|80
|Any
|Any
|60
|Two Foot Two Hand Windmill Reverses
|5’7"
|7’3"
|80
|Any
|Any
|60
|One Foot Athletic Baseline 180 Reverses
|5’7"
|7’3"
|80
|Any
|Any
|60
Contact dunks animation requirements
|Dunk Type
|Minimum Height
|Maximum Height
|Driving Dunk
|Driving Layup
|Standing Dunk
|Vertical
|Two Foot Pro
|5’7"
|7’3"
|87
|Any
|Any
|75
|One Foot Pro
|5’7"
|7’3"
|89
|Any
|Any
|78
|Two Foot Elite
|5’7"
|7’3"
|94
|Any
|Any
|82
|One Foot Elite
|5’7"
|7’3"
|96
|Any
|Any
|86
|Two Foot Small
|5’7"
|6’4"
|86
|Any
|Any
|85
|One Foot Small
|5’7"
|6’4"
|93
|Any
|Any
|85
|Pro Standing Bigs
|6’10"
|7’3"
|Any
|Any
|80
|60
|Elite Standing Bigs
|6’10"
|7’3"
|Any
|Any
|90
|75
As you can see, there are plenty of different requirements depending on the type of dunk you want to perform. If you are building your player and aren't sure if he will be able to do a special dunk, make sure to check the lists above.
If you also want to master the art of dunking, make sure to check out our guide.
For more articles like this, take a look at our NBA 2K page.