There are only a few things that feel better than dunking in NBA 2K24. Blowing past opponents and finishing at the rim with strength and poise feels spectacular. It also sends a message to your opponents and forces them to make adjustments to their gameplan.

Dunking with your MyCAREER character feels even better. However, to pull off a dunk players need to fulfil its specific animation requirements. These requirements include minimal height, vertical jump, and dunking attributes, among others.

Without further ado, let's take a look at all the dunking animation requirements in NBA 2K24.

NBA 2K24 Dunking animations

As mentioned above, you need to fulfil different animation requirements to perform different dunks. If you have a 6' 2" point guard, there are certain dunks you won't be able to perform. The same goes for 7’3" centers, which won't be able to perform some dunks because their driving dunk attribute is too low.

Because of that, it's extremely important to know the requirements of each dunk animation. This way, you will know which dunks your MyCAREER character can or can't do. It will also help you deduce watch dunks your opponents can perform.

So, let's take a look at the full list of dunking animation requirements in NBA 2K24 below.

Dunking animation requirements in NBA 2K24

In these lists, we have signature animations, dunk package animations, and contact dunk animations. Most of them have different requirements, so make sure to pay attention to that.

Without further ado, here are all the dunking animation requirements in NBA 2K24.

Signature Dunks animation requirements

Player Minimum Height Maximum Height Driving Dunk Driving Layup Standing Dunk Vertical Kobe Bryant 5’7" 6’9" 92 Any Any 76 Devin Booker 5’7" 6’9" 80 Any Any 60 Vince Carter 5’7" 6’9" 86 Any Any 70 Demar Derozan 5’7" 6’9" 75 Any Any 55 Darryl Dawkins 6’10" 7’3" 75 Any 75 50 Dr Disrespect 5’7" 6’9" 85 Any Any 70 Luka Doncic 5’7" 6’9" 70 Any Any 50 Clyde Drexler 5’7" 6’9" 84 Any Any 64 Anthony Edwards 5’7" 6’9" 82 Any Any 62 Julius Erving 5’7" 6’9" 84 Any Any 64 Paul George 6’5" 6’9" 80 Any Any 60 Aaron Gordon 6’5" 6’9" 80 Any Any 60 Manu Ginobili 5’7" 6’9" 50 Any Any 35 Draymond Green 6’5" 7’3" 60 Any 58 45 Blake Griffin 6’5" 7’3" 82 Any 70 55 James Harden 5’7" 6’9" 83 Any Any 63 Lebron James 6’5" 7’3" 84 Any Any 64 Michael Jordan 5’7" 6’9" 94 Any Any 78 Shawn Kemp 6’10" 7’3" 82 Any 70 55 Zach Lavine 5’7" 6’9" 88 Any Any 73 Karl Malone 6’5" 7’3" 75 Any 50 50 CJ McCollum 5’7" 6’9" 40 Any Any Any Tracy McGrady 5’7" 6’9" 84 Any Any 64 Ja Morant 5’7" 6’9" 89 Any Any 68 Glenn Robinson III 5’7" 6’9" 80 Any Any 60 Shaquille O’Neal 6’10" 7’3" 55 Any 80 50 Scottie Pippen 6’5" 7’3" 85 Any Any 65 Ben Simmons 6’5" 7’3" 75 Any 65 45 Latrell Spreewell 5’7" 6’9" 80 Any Any 60 Klay Thompson 5’7" 6’9" 55 Any Any 35 Karl Anthony-Towns 6’10" 7’3" 70 Any 75 40 Russel Westbrook 5’7" 6’9" 93 Any Any 65 Andrew Wiggins 6’5" 6’9" 92 Any Any 75 Dominique Wilkins 6’5" 7’3" 88 Any Any 65 Zion Williamson 6’5" 7’3" 86 Any 60 60 Giannis Antetokounpo 6’5" 7’3" 75 Any 75 50

Dunk Packages animation requirements

Dunk Type Minimum Height Maximum Height Driving Dunk Driving Layup Standing Dunk Vertical Under Basket Rim Pulls 1 5’7" 7’3" Any Any 70 Any Under Basket Rim Pulls 2 5’7" 7’3" Any Any 65 Any One Hand Under Basket Athletic 5’7" 7’3" Any Any 85 Any Two-Hand Under Basket Regular 5’7" 7’3" Any Any 80 Any One Hand Under Basket Regular 5’7" 7’3" Any Any 45 Any Two Hand Under Basket Regular 5’7" 7’3" Any Any 40 Any One Foot One Hand Rim Grazers 5’7" 7’3" 36 Any Any Any Two Foot Two Hand Rim Grazers 5’7" 7’3" 36 Any Any Any One Foot One Hand Basic 5’7" 7’3" 50 Any Any Any One Foot Two Hand Basic 5’7" 7’3" 50 Any Any Any Two-Hand Under Basket Athletic 6’5" 7’3" 45 Any Any Any Two Foot Two Hand Basic 6’5" 7’3" 45 Any Any Any One Foot Big Man Basic 6’10" 7’3" 40 Any Any Any Two Foot One Hand Big Man 6’10" 7’3" 36 Any Any Any One Foot One Hand Athletic 5’7" 7’3" 75 Any Any 55 Two-Foot-One-Hand Basic 5’7" 7’3" 70 Any Any 50 Two-Foot-One-Hand Athletic 5’7" 7’3" 55 Any Any 35 One Foot Big Man Basic Hangs 6’10" 7’3" 50 Any Any 30 One-Foot Athletic Hangs 5’7 7’3" 40 Any Any Any Two-Foot Athletic Hangs 5’7" 7’3" 65 Any Any 45 One-Foot Basic Hangs 5’7" 7’3" 60 Any Any 40 Two Foot Two Hand Fist Pump Rim Pulls 5’7" 7’3" 60 Any Any 40 One Foot Big Man Tomahawks 6’10" 7’3" 55 Any Any 35 Two Foot Big Man Tomahawks 6’10" 7’3" 50 Any Any Any One Foot Side Arm Tomahawks 5’7" 7’3" Any Any Any 65 One Foot Straight Arm Tomahawks 5’7" 7’3" 95 Any Any 80 One Foot Cockback Tomahawks 5’7" 7’3" 94 Any Any 75 Two-Foot Back Scratch Rim Hangs 5’7" 7’3" 80 Any Any 60 Two-Foot Athletic Side Tomahawks 5’7" 7’3" 90 Any Any 70 One Foot Uber Athletic Tomahawks 5’7" 7’3" 90 Any Any 70 Two-Foot Athletic Front Tomahawks 5’7" 7’3" 85 Any Any 65 Two Foot Leans 5’7" 7’3" 80 Any Any 60 One Foot Front Double Clutch 5’7" 7’3" 90 Any Any 74 Two Foot Front Double Clutch 5’7" 7’3" 75 Any Any 55 One Foot Side Double Clutch 5’7" 7’3" 92 Any Any 75 One Foot Big Man Side Double Clutch 6’10" 7’3" 50 Any Any 30 Two Foot Side Double Clutch 5’7" 7’3" 75 Any Any 55 One Foot Back Scratchers 5’7" 7’3" 89 Any Any 70 Two Foot Back Scratchers 5’7" 7’3" 70 Any Any 50 Two-Foot Quick Drop In Back Scratchers 5’7" 7’3" 70 Any Any 50 Two Foot Big Man Back Scratchers 6’10" 7’3" 60 Any Any 40 Two-Foot Quick Drop-In Back Scratchers 5’7" 7’3" 85 Any Any 60 One Foot Two Hand Basic Reverses 5’7" 7’3" 75 Any Any 55 Two Foot One Hand Double Clutch Reverses 5’7" 7’3" 85 Any Any 65 Two Foot Two Hand Reverses 5’7" 7’3" 70 Any Any 50 One Foot Two Hand Double Clutch Reverses 5’7" 7’3" 80 Any Any 60 Two Foot Two Hand Double Clutch Reverses 5’7" 7’3" 75 Any Any 55 Two Foot Two Hand Baseline Double Clutch Reverses 5’7" 7’3" 80 Any Any 60 Two Foot Two Hand Windmill Reverses 5’7" 7’3" 80 Any Any 60 One Foot Athletic Baseline 180 Reverses 5’7" 7’3" 80 Any Any 60

Contact dunks animation requirements

Dunk Type Minimum Height Maximum Height Driving Dunk Driving Layup Standing Dunk Vertical Two Foot Pro 5’7" 7’3" 87 Any Any 75 One Foot Pro 5’7" 7’3" 89 Any Any 78 Two Foot Elite 5’7" 7’3" 94 Any Any 82 One Foot Elite 5’7" 7’3" 96 Any Any 86 Two Foot Small 5’7" 6’4" 86 Any Any 85 One Foot Small 5’7" 6’4" 93 Any Any 85 Pro Standing Bigs 6’10" 7’3" Any Any 80 60 Elite Standing Bigs 6’10" 7’3" Any Any 90 75

As you can see, there are plenty of different requirements depending on the type of dunk you want to perform. If you are building your player and aren't sure if he will be able to do a special dunk, make sure to check the lists above.

