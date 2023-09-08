NBA 2K24: Best center build

The newest instalment of the NBA 2K simulation is coming on Friday, September 8, 2023. There are numerous interesting features in NBA 2K24, but creating a player is one of the most popular among the fans. In this guide, we will talk about the best center build in NBA 2K24.

Learn how to allocate attribute points and choose badges for your center to create an unstoppable offensive monster, rim protector, or a combination of both.

Different heights will give you different builds, but in the end, it all depends on your preferences. Some of the builds in this guide are giants with impeccable inside scoring, some are shorter and can shoot the ball, while some will be hard to score against.

Best center build in NBA 2K24

The center build's minimum height is 6'7" and the maximum height is 7'3". In this best C build in NBA 2K24 guide, we cover five different sizes.

Best 7'3 center build

Whether you want to dominate MyCareer, Pro-Am, or MyPark, this inside scoring machine will get you buckets on every offensive possession.

Custom Template:

Height: 7'3"

Weight: 290 lbs

Wingspan: 8'1"

Attributes:

Close Shot: 99

Driving Layup: 60

Driving Dunk: 64

Standing Dunk: 99

Post Control: 99

Mid-Range Shot: 78

Three-Point Shot: 73

Free Throw: 88

Pass Accuracy: 89

Ball Handle: 49

Speed With Ball: 32

Interior Defense: 99

Perimeter Defense: 52

Steal: 60

Block: 99

Offensive Rebound: 99

Defensive Rebound: 99

Speed: 36

Acceleration: 30

Strength: 99

Vertical: 62

Stamina: 87

Badges:

S Tier: Fearless Finisher (HoF), Brick Wall (Gold), Bulldozer (Gold), Fast Witch (Gold), Masher (Gold), Dropstepper (Gold), Rise Up (Bronze), Anchor (Silver), Post Lockdown (Bronze), Unpluckable (Gold), Break Starter (Bronze), Boxout Beast (Gold), Rebound Chaser, Deadeye (Bronze), Catch & Shoot (Silver).

A Tier: Backdown Punisher (HoF), Hook Specialist (HOF), Post Fade Phenom (HOF), Post Spin Technician (HOF), Dimer (Bronze), Green Machine (Silver), Binders (Bronze).

B Tier: Immovable Endorcer (Gold), Dream Shake (HOF), Pro Touch (HOF), Whistle (Gold), Post Playmaker (Bronze), Open Locks (Silver), Guard Up (Silver).

C Tier: Comeback Kid (Gold), Middy Magician (Silver), Relay Passer (Bronze), Special Delivery (Bronze).

Best 7'2 Center build

This center build is very effective at both offensive and defensive rebounds. Also, it makes it difficult for opponents to score buckets from the interior.

Custom Template:

Height: 7'2"

Weight: 243 lbs

Wingspan: 8'0"

Attributes:

Close Shot: 86

Driving Layup: 50

Driving Dunk: 65

Standing Dunk: 90

Post Control: 60

Mid-Range Shot: 46

Three-Point Shot: 31

Free Throw: 71

Pass Accuracy: 86

Ball Handle: 51

Speed with Ball: 34

Interior Defense: 72

Perimeter Defense: 56

Steal: 60

Block: 91

Offensive Rebound: 99

Defensive Rebound: 84

Speed: 55

Acceleration: 46

Strength: 75

Vertical: 70

Stamina: 95

Badges:

S Tier: Rise Up (Gold), Fast Twitch (Silver), Fearless Finisher (Gold), Masher (Gold), Anchor (Silver), Rebound Chaser (HOF), Boxout Beast (Silver), Interceptor (Bronze), Brick Wall (Bronze), Break Starter (Gold).

A Tier: Hook Specialist (Bronze), Aerial Wizard (Silver), Post Fade Phenom (Bronze), Work Horse (Silver), Pogo Stick (Bronze), Chase Down Artist (Bronze), Backdown Punisher (Bronze), Dimer (Silver).

B Tier: Pro Touch (HOF), Whistle (Silver), Precision Dunker (Gold), Post Playmaker (Gold), Needle Threader (Silver).

C Tier: Spot Finder (Bronze), Spin Cycle (Bronze), Relay Passer (Silver), Special Delivery (Gold), Touch Passer (Silver).

Best 7'1 Center build

We continue our best center build in NBA 2K24 guide with a versatile combination of sturdy defence and excellent offensive skills.

Custom Template:

Height: 7'1"

Weight: 255 lbs

Wingspan: 7'11"

Attributes:

Close Shot: 77

Driving Layup: 45

Driving Dunk: 65

Standing Dunk: 90

Post Control: 47

Mid-Range Shot: 31

Three-Point Shot: 34

Free Throw: 37

Pass Accuracy: 86

Ball Handle: 52

Speed with Ball: 36

Interior Defense: 85

Perimeter Defense: 62

Steal: 67

Block: 93

Offensive Rebound: 70

Defensive Rebound: 99

Speed: 58

Acceleration: 48

Strength: 93

Vertical: 75

Stamina: 96

Badges:

S Tier: Rise Up (Gold), Boxout Beast (HOF), Brick Wall (Gold), Bulldozer (Gold), Fearless Finisher (Silver), Fast Twitch (Silver), Pogo Stick (Gold), Rebound Chaser (HoF), Anchor (Gold), Masher (Silver), Interceptor (Bronze).

A Tier: Aerial Wizard (Gold), Post Lockdown (Silver), Chase Down Artist (Bronze), Work Horse (Silver), Dimer (Silver), Green Machine (Silver).

B Tier: Precision Dunker (Gold), Immovable Enforcer (Gold), Post Playmaker (Gold).

C Tier: Off-Ball Pest (Bronze), Comeback Kid (Gold), Middy Magician (Silver), Relay Passer (Bronze), Special Delivery (Bronze).

Best 7'0 Center Build

This build will provide height and also reasonable speed. A great defensive rebounder who can be pretty useful on offense thanks to a very high vertical.

Custom Template:

Height: 7'0"

Weight: 227 lbs

Wingspan: 7'10"

Attributes:

Close Shot: 81

Driving Layup: 60

Driving Dunk: 60

Standing Dunk: 81

Post Control: 47

Mid-Range Shot: 65

Three-Point Shot: 74

Free Throw: 56

Pass Accuracy: 70

Ball Handle: 35

Speed with Ball: 37

Interior Defense: 85

Perimeter Defense: 41

Steal: 60

Block: 92

Offensive Rebound: 80

Defensive Rebound: 99

Speed: 71

Acceleration: 56

Strength: 78

Vertical: 74

Stamina: 85

Badges:

S Tier: Rebound Chaser (HOF), Anchor (Gold), Fearless Finisher (Silver), Fast Twitch (Bronze), Masher (Silver), Rise Up (Silver), Pogo Stick (Gold), Chase Down Artist (Silver), Catch & Shoot (Silver), Claymore (Silver), Corner Specialist (Bronze), Break Dstarter (Silver), Boxout Beast (Silver), Brick Wall (Bronze), Bulldozer (Bronze).

A Tier: Aerial Wizard (Silver), Blinder (Bronze), Green Machine (Bronze), Dimer (Silver), Post Lockdown (Silver).

B Tier: Pro Touch (HOF), Precision Dunker (Silver), Two Step (Bronze), Guard Up (Silver), Post Playmaker (Gold), Needle Threader (Bronze), Immovable Enforcer (Bronze).

C Tier: Giant Slayer (Gold), Spot Finder (Bronze), Whistle (Bronze), Float Game (Bronze), Relay Passer (Silver), Special Delivery (Gold), Touch Passer (Silver).

Best 6'9 Center Build

We conclude our best center build in NBA 2K24 with a two-way build for shooting and defence. It can also be used for power forwards. Utilize this build when you are playing Pro-Am as a stretch five.

Custom Template:

Height: 6'9"

Weight: 215 lbs

Wingspan: 7'7"

Attributes:

Close Shot: 70

Driving Layup: 80

Driving Dunk: 86

Standing Dunk: 73

Post Control: - 44

Mid-Range Shot: 62

Three-Point Shot: 77

Free Throw: 57

Pass Accuracy: 53

Ball Handle: 70

Speed With Ball: 62

Interior Defense: 77

Perimeter Defense: 71

Steal: 60

Block: 92

Offensive Rebound: 70

Defensive Rebound: 92

Speed: 79

Acceleration: 69

Strength: 78

Vertical: 80

Stamina: 90

Badges:

S Tier: Rebound Chaser (Gold), Blinders (Bronze), Catch & Shoot (Silver), Deadeye (Bronze), Chase Dwon Artist (Gold), Pogo Stick (Gold), Boxout Beast (Silver), Bulldozer (Bronze), Anchor (Gold), Slithery (Sliver), Posterizer (Silver), Fearless Finisher (Bronze), Break Dstarter (Silver).

A Tier: Agent 3 (Bronze), Claymore (Silver), Corner Specialist (Silver), Green Machine (Bronze), Space Creator (Bronze), Ankle Braces (Bronze), Challenger (Bronze), Precision Dunker (Silver), Acrobat (Silver), Dimer (Silver).

B Tier: Guard Up (Bronze), Immovable Enforcer (Bronze), Post Lockdown (Bronze), Work Horse (Bronze), Post Lockdown (Bronze), Aerial Wizard (Gold), Bunny (Gold), Pro Touch (Gold), Scooper (Gold), Post Playmaker (Silver), Relay Passer (Bronze), Touch Passer (Bronze).

C Tier: Brick Wall (Bronze), Slippery Off-Ball (Bronze), Spot Finder (Silver), Off-Ball Pest (Bronze), Spin Cycle (HOF), Whistle (Silver), Two Step (HOF), Float Game (Gold), Giant Slayer (Gold), Special Delivery (Silver).