The long-anticipated NBA 2K24 is finally here. In the past weeks, we covered numerous guides and went through plenty of details about the game. After learning the NBA 2K24 controls guide and how to shoot, it’s time to check out how to dunk in NBA 2K24.

Dunks have always been one of the most popular moves on the basketball court. Now, the dunk packages are suited to guards, forwards, and centers, and are more diverse than ever.

Let’s see the dunking guide that will help you learn the basics, controls, and tips. Finish off that possession with authority!

How to dunk in NBA 2K24

First of all, let’s go through the basics. There are two ways to dunk in NBA 2K24. You can do it by pressing the shoot button or by pointing the right stick towards the rim. Knowing that you can only perform dunks while sprinting is important.

Dunk controls

• UP - Two-Hand

• RIGHT - Strong Hand

• LEFT - Weak Hand

• DOWN - Rim Hang

• UP-UP - Flashy Two-Hand

• DOWN-UP - Flashy One-Hand

• UP-DOWN - Normal Skill Dunk with meter

• DOWN-DOWN - Rim Hang Skill Dunk with meter

Types of dunks in NBA 2K24

We continue our how to dunk in NBA 2K24 guide with these specific types of dunks.

click to enlarge There are numerous dunk types in NBA 2K24

Two-headed dunk - Press the R2 or RT button and hold the right stick toward the rim while sprinting.

- Press the R2 or RT button and hold the right stick toward the rim while sprinting. Flashy dunk – Hold the R2 or RT button and flick up-up on the right stick for a one-handed or down-up for a two-handed flashy dunk.

– Hold the R2 or RT button and flick up-up on the right stick for a one-handed or down-up for a two-handed flashy dunk. Strong hand or off-hand dunk – While holding the R2/RT button, press the right stick up left or right in close range (right for the right hand and left for the left hand).

– While holding the R2/RT button, press the right stick up left or right in close range (right for the right hand and left for the left hand). Putback dunk – When the ball is about to come off the paint, hold down the shoot button to perform a putback dunk.

– When the ball is about to come off the paint, hold down the shoot button to perform a putback dunk. Standing dunk – Press the shoot button or flick the right stick up while holding R2 or RT to do a standing dunk.

– Press the shoot button or flick the right stick up while holding R2 or RT to do a standing dunk. Aggressive dunk - While driving (R2/RT) in close range using the left stick, hold the right stick down and release it at the top of the dunk meter to perform an aggressive dunk.

- While driving (R2/RT) in close range using the left stick, hold the right stick down and release it at the top of the dunk meter to perform an aggressive dunk. Contact dunk – A defender has to defend the paint so your player can dunk over him. To do it, hold down the R2/RT button and point the right stick up while driving toward the rim.

– A defender has to defend the paint so your player can dunk over him. To do it, hold down the R2/RT button and point the right stick up while driving toward the rim. Hang on the rim after a dunk – After finishing off a dunk, flick down and hold the right stick. To add more spice, use the right stick up to pull yourself up over the rim or use the left stick to move your legs around.

We conclude our how to dunk in NBA 2K24 guide with these advanced dunks:

• Windmill – R2/RT button and hold the right stick to the left or right.

• Double clutch - R2/RT button and hold the right stick up.

• Reverse - R2/RT button and hold the right stick down.

• Between the legs - Quickly move right stick right then left or left then right.

• Bounce - Quickly move the right stick down, then up or up, then down.

• 360 - Twirl the right stick clockwise or counter-clockwise.