NBA 2K21 MyTEAM: Limited Guide - Championship Rings, Limitations, Stipulations, Auction House, Seasons & more

MyTEAM has been up there with the most popular modes on 2K for some time, but in NBA 2K21 it's got bigger and better!

The brand-new Limited mode is sure to excite many fans. Here is how to utilise the mode to its full potential.

What is Limited?

Limited is a new, limited time game mode that will take place every weekend throughout the 2K year.

Players will compete against each other in a traditional 5v5 setup, attempting to gain wins in order to collect championship rings which can then be exchanged for big rewards.

Limited runs each weekend from Friday-Sunday, with players handed a set of stipulations and limitations in order to ensure that players don't use the same, juiced team each weekend!

How to collect Championship Rings

The great thing about Limited is that you don't have to be the best in order to unlock the highly sought after rings!

Players will have the opportunity to unlock a ring with each win, so one win over the course of a three day weekend and you could come out with one!

SEASONS! Limited ties in nicely to the new Seasons feature.

There is a total of six rings to collect in each season. Collect all six and you will unlock the top prize associated with that season.

Limitations & Stipulations

As we have already alluded to, each week there will be a specific set of limitations and stipulations for your squad in order to keep players on their toes!

CONDITIONS! Week One focused on the 2020 Playoffs!

Players will find out the requirements on the Thursday prior to the weekends action, this means that players will have enough time to build their teams prior to the first tip.

The limitations could be anything from capped ratings to minimum age to conference specific. There are endless combinations.

Auction House

The one area that looks sure to be affected by the new mode is the Auction House.

If you're looking at buying players for your squad away from the Limited mode, we'd avoid doing it on a Thursday as players prices will be hyper inflated.

TRADING! Trading will be hard, but profitable!

On the flip of that though, if you have cards in your club that match the requirements that you deem surplus to requirements, it could be a very good time to cash in!

Never has there been a better opportunity to trade on the 2K Auction House. Get it right, and you could be raking in the profits!

Casual or Competitive?

For those who don't play 2K competitively, Limited might just be the mode for you.

It's a fun feature which anyone can play, regardless of budget, due to the limitations bringing everyone to a level playing field. Of course if you have more money you can build a better squad, but you can't run with a team of Galaxy Opals!

The fact that you don't have to win 12 games in a row to get the top rewards is also fun for the casual players. You can play a handful of games each weekend and *potentially* pick up some top tier rewards for it!