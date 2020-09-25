BREAKING* NBA 2K21 MyTEAM: Limited Week Four Stipulations Announced – Ratings, Requirements, Rewards & more

It’s the fourth weekend of the new MyTEAM mode, but what restrictions have 2K set?

The Limited game mode is brand new in NBA 2K21 MyTEAM, and it’s been fairly successful so far.

The Weekend League style event offers players the opportunity to unlock Championship Rings, which can then be traded for top-tier rewards further down the line.

Your squad has to meet a certain set of requirements each weekend in order to compete, and we now have confirmation of what is required for Week Four!

Week 4 Requirements Revealed

It’s the fourth week of the first season of MyTEAM, meaning it’s the fourth chance to pick up those elusive Championship Rings.

As players squads start to increase, 2K have offered more leniency with the ratings in this weeks squad, allowing three players at ruby or higher – but they must be an NBA Award Winner.

Choose those three Ruby+ players wisely, as the rest of your squad will be capped, with every other player capped at gold maximum.

Week 4 Exclusive Reward

As is the case in every Limited weekend, there is an exclusive card available to unlock.

This week it is none other than 1996 Rookie of the Year, Damon Stoudamire.

This Limited Rewards card will begin as an 88-rated Ruby, but as it is an Evolution card, it has the potential to grow to a Diamond if you perform well with Stoudamire on the 2K court.

Diamond cards are hard to come by at this stage of the 2K year, so it would be a great pickup for most MyTEAM sides.

