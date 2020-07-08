[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
NBA 2K

NBA 2K21: Locker Code Guide – How to use, Active Codes, Expiry Dates & more

Freebies are always great, and in 2KSports basketball sim you’re treated to plenty!

Tom Young by Tom Young Jul 8, 2020
 

Locker Codes Featured

Everyone loves a freebie, right?

Well, the team at 2k Sports certainly do. Locker Codes have been a staple part of the basketball sim for years now, and there is no indication that they are going anywhere anytime soon.

From tokens to packs to consumables to players, you have the chance at unlocking pretty much anything with this codes, and it won’t cost you a penny.

Here is everything you need to know about those elusive Locker Codes.

Contents hide
1 What are Locker Codes?
2 Will we see Locker Codes in NBA 2K21?
3 Active Locker Codes in NBA 2K20

What are Locker Codes?

Locker Codes are free-to-use codes that can be applied within the MyTEAM mode of NBA 2K.

They are released frequently via 2K Sports and can be applied in-game via the following steps:

  • Enter MyTEAM
  • Scroll to the ‘Settings’ – located on the far right hand side
  • Select ‘Locker Codes’

The Locker Codes are NOT case sensitive but you must include any hyphens found in the code for it to be applied successfully.

Will we see Locker Codes in NBA 2K21?

Almost certainly. The Locker Code format has been in NBA 2K for as long as we can remember and, whilst 2K have come under fire for their ‘casino’ style minigames that were introduced in NBA 2K20, Locker Codes have only ever been met with praise.

KOBE LOCKER CODE
RIP MAMBA: This PD Kobe Code was added in honour of the late Lakers icon.

Although we must point out that, if you are new to NBA 2K – maybe having picked it up in for free in July’s PSN Free Games – you may have noticed that there are some big cards – including Galaxy Opals – that can be unlocked currently.

Don’t expect to see this at the beginning of NBA 2K21. As is the case with most sports titles, the higher-end ‘free’ content doesn’t usually come until the game is nearing is end. There will be Locker Codes available, just not those top tier ones.

Active Locker Codes in NBA 2K20

Here is a list of all the codes currently active in NBA 2K20:

CodeRewardExpiry Date
THANKYOUMYTEAMCOMMUNITY3 tokens, MT or Base packNever Expires
HZ84F-HG82V-WPD76-37AYT-921DWUp to 3 TokensNever Expires
IWATCHEDNBA2KTVMyCareer 6 BoostsNever Expires
LEBRON-MJ-VC-PLEASEAll-Star Flash, Heat Check Deluxe or League Deluxe PackNever Expires
#2KTVHeadTie2KTV Headtie for your MyPlayerNever Expires
KOBE-JHE93-J987G-PWEHDPink Diamond Kobe BryantNever Expires
NBA-2K21-DAME-TIMEChance at Pink Diamond Damian Lillard09/07
NBA-2K21-ZION-COVERPD, Diamond or Ruby Zion Williamson09/07
NBA-2K21-MAMBA-FOREVERChance at Diamond Kobe Bryant09/07
PLAYERS-CLUB-BALL-HF892Chance at Galaxy Opal Lonzo Ball10/07
PRIME-LBJChance at Prime Series Pack10/07
@NBA2K_MYTEAM-1M-THANK-YOUDuo Super, Next, Showtime or Takeover Pack13/07
PLAYERS-CLUB-SMITH-KM6C4Chance at Galaxy Opal Kenny Smith13/07
BEST-OF-MYTEAM-PROMO-PACKSBest of MyTEAM Promo Pack14/07
PLAYERS-CLUB-MURRAY-HWMDXJamal Murray Players Club20/07
PLAYERS-CLUB-BOL-A46R6Chance at Galaxy Opal Bol Bol20/07
PLAYERS-CLUB-WRIGHT-FOREMAN-KJEChance at Diamond Justin Wright-Foreman20/07
PLAYERS-CLUB-FALL-XP3ANChance at Galaxy Opal Tacko Fall20/07
PLAYERS-CLUB-ROBY-NMFV6Chance at Pink Diamond Isaiah Roby20/07
PLAYERS-CLUB-LEONARD-36TBPChance at Galaxy Opal Myers Leonard20/07
