NBA 2K21: Locker Code Guide – How to use, Active Codes, Expiry Dates & more

Freebies are always great, and in 2KSports basketball sim you’re treated to plenty!

Everyone loves a freebie, right?

Well, the team at 2k Sports certainly do. Locker Codes have been a staple part of the basketball sim for years now, and there is no indication that they are going anywhere anytime soon.

From tokens to packs to consumables to players, you have the chance at unlocking pretty much anything with this codes, and it won’t cost you a penny.

Here is everything you need to know about those elusive Locker Codes.

What are Locker Codes?

Locker Codes are free-to-use codes that can be applied within the MyTEAM mode of NBA 2K.

They are released frequently via 2K Sports and can be applied in-game via the following steps:

Enter MyTEAM

Scroll to the ‘Settings’ – located on the far right hand side

Select ‘Locker Codes’

The Locker Codes are NOT case sensitive but you must include any hyphens found in the code for it to be applied successfully.

Will we see Locker Codes in NBA 2K21?

Almost certainly. The Locker Code format has been in NBA 2K for as long as we can remember and, whilst 2K have come under fire for their ‘casino’ style minigames that were introduced in NBA 2K20, Locker Codes have only ever been met with praise.

RIP MAMBA: This PD Kobe Code was added in honour of the late Lakers icon.

Although we must point out that, if you are new to NBA 2K – maybe having picked it up in for free in July’s PSN Free Games – you may have noticed that there are some big cards – including Galaxy Opals – that can be unlocked currently.

Don’t expect to see this at the beginning of NBA 2K21. As is the case with most sports titles, the higher-end ‘free’ content doesn’t usually come until the game is nearing is end. There will be Locker Codes available, just not those top tier ones.

Active Locker Codes in NBA 2K20

Here is a list of all the codes currently active in NBA 2K20:

