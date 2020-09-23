NBA 2K21 MyTEAM: Beginner’s Guide – Locker Codes, MT, Tokens, Game Modes, Unlimited, Limited, Auction House, Packs, The Exchange & more

It’s one of the hottest modes in the 2K franchise, but getting going can be tricky!

NBA 2K21 has been out for nearly a month, but it’s not too late to dive into MyTEAM!

If you’re new to the game mode, or at least new to the title, we’ve got your back.

Here’s our MyTEAM Beginner’s Guide to get you started.

What is MyTEAM?

MyTEAM is one of the most popular modes within NBA 2K.

MyTEAM allows you to build your own team from scratch. It contains current NBA players as well as stars from days gone by and features a variety of different modes – both online and offline.

The more you play, the more you earn and the better your team will become. Simple!

Is MyTEAM an Online feature?

Yes and no.

MyTEAM is available both online and offline. You can play the offline modes without having access to PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live.

Some modes within the game – such as Limited and Unlimited – are exclusively online, but there is still plenty to do if you prefer to take the offline route.

Modes

LIMITED! There are new prizes available in the all new mode!

As we have previously mentioned, there are two types of modes available in 2K21. Online and offline.

Online Modes

There are three main online modes, these are as follows:

MyTEAM Unlimited 2.0

A traditional 5v5 mode where players can earn qualification for the MyTEAM Unlimited 2.0 Tournament!

Triple Threat Online

A more casual mode where players compete in a 3v3 first to 21 in order to earn the chance at unlocking prizes.

MyTEAM Limited

A new mode, MyTEAM Limited, has players compete in a 5v5 tournament but there are unique lineup creation rules each week.

Runs from Friday-Sunday.

Offline Modes

OFFLINE! Offline offers a range of modes.

For you offline gamers, there are also three modes available.

Triple Threat

The same rules as Triple Threat Online, just offline!

Domination

Play 5v5 against a range of different CPU teams!

Challenges

These change every week, allowing players to take on different challenges in order to unlock exclusive rewards!

How to unlock players

The key to success in MyTEAM is to build the best squad.

There is a variety of ways in which you can do that.

Packs

The way that most people bulk out their club is through the pack market.

There is a range of base packs which will stay on the market throughout the year, as well as promotional packs which are ever changing.

ONE WILL RISE! The latest promo packs are available now!

Packs can be bought with MT points – which are earned through playing games or selling players – or VC – which can be purchased through your respective market.

Auction House

If you have a specific player in mind, the best place to head is to the Auction House. This is where you can search for the exact card you want!

AUCTION HOUSE! Head here to hand pick your man!

You can either purchase or sell your players via the Auction House, with the individual selling the card setting their own starting price, with a buy now price optional.

The only currency you can use to buy or sell players on the Auction House is MT points.

Collections / The Exchange

The third – and probably most unconventional – way to unlock players is through Collections or via The Exchange.

THE EXCHANGE! It’s a brand new feature for NBA 2K21!

If you complete a full team – for instance the current Boston Celtics – you will earn a special card dedicated to that team.

The Exchange – a new feature for 2K21 – gives players a specific set of cards that they have to exchange in order to get a special card in return – a feature which is somewhat similar to FIFA Ultimate Teams Squad Building Challenges.