NBA 2K21: Best Three-Point Shooters in MyLEAGUE – Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Trae Young & more

A good three ball can be the difference in those tight games. Here’s your men!

2K21 dropped today, and the hype is real!

Players from all over the globe have been getting stuck into the latest release in the basketball sim franchise. You can read our thoughts on the game here.

Being able to shoot the three-ball is key. Here are the best men to take those money shots!

Best Three-Point Shooters in MyLEAGUE

As avid 2K players will know, ratings for each player differ based on the mode you are using.

For these ratings – as we did with our point guard and shooting guard pieces – we are using the ratings from MyLEAGUE, Exhibition Games and Online Play!

Steph Curry – 99 OVR

Was it ever going to be anyone else?

Despite an injury layoff and a woeful season for the Warriors, Steph Curry remains the man of the moment when it comes to the three-ball.

FROM DOWNTOWN! Curry can COOK from beyond the arc!

Arguably the best three point shooter of all time, the Warriors PG has a maxed out 99 OVR when it comes to shooting from beyond the arc.

No-one else compares!

Klay Thompson – 95 OVR

Joining Steph at the top of the rankings for yet another year is his Golden State teammate – and fellow Splash Brother – Klay Thompson.

DEEP RIGHT! Klay is best from the right wing!

Like Curry, Klay struggled with injury problems this season but, should both be back fit in time for 2021, there is no better pairing to fire the Warriors back to the playoffs.

Not from the three point line anyway.

Matt Thomas – 92 OVR

The 26-year-old made his NBA debut this year when he joined the Toronto Raptors from Spanish side Valencia, and he’s certainly made his mark.

WING PLAY! Newbie Matt Thomas is fire from the corners!

The shooting guard only featured in 41 games for the Canadian franchise, but shot an absurd 47.5% from deep. Quite crazy numbers for an NBA debutant.

A future three point contest winner?

Trae Young – OVR 90

He’s one of the most unorthodox players in the NBA, and we absolutely love him for it!

CORNER TRAE! Trae is best down the flanks

The Atalanta Hawks man has made a name for himself when it comes to shooting crazy three-point shots – particularly from the logo – so it’s no surprise to see him near the top of the list in 2K21.

He’s only 21-years-old too, just think how he might fare in 2K22…

J.J. Reddick – OVR 90

From a hot youngster to an NBA veteran. J.J. Reddick once again features at the top end of the three point list.

WHERE DO YOU WANT ME? Take your pick with J.J.!

The former 76er has kept firing the three ball like there’s no tomorrow since his switch to the Pelicans prior to the current campaign.

It’ll be a sad day when he hangs up his jersey and no longer makes this list!

All the best three-point shooters

Here are all the best three point shooters in NBA 2K21.

Player Team Rating Steph Curry Golden State Warriors 99 Klay Thompson Golden State Wrriors 95 Matt Thomas Toronto Raptors 92 Trae Young Atalanta Hawks 90 J.J. Reddick New Orleans Pelicans 90 Seth Curry Dallas Mavericks 90 Rodney Hood Portland Trail Blazers 90 George Hill Milwaukee Bucks 89 Derrick Walton Jr. Free Agent 89 Doug McDermott Indiana Pacers 88 Jared Dudley Los Angeles Lakers 88 Dante Cunningham Free Agent 88 Khris Middleton Milwaukee Bucks 87 Michael Porter Jr. Denver Nuggets 87 Duncan Robinson Miami Heat 87 Terence Davis Toronto Raptors 87

