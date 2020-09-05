NBA 2K21: Best Three-Point Shooters in MyLEAGUE – Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Trae Young & more
A good three ball can be the difference in those tight games. Here’s your men!
2K21 dropped today, and the hype is real!
Players from all over the globe have been getting stuck into the latest release in the basketball sim franchise. You can read our thoughts on the game here.
Being able to shoot the three-ball is key. Here are the best men to take those money shots!
Best Three-Point Shooters in MyLEAGUE
As avid 2K players will know, ratings for each player differ based on the mode you are using.
For these ratings – as we did with our point guard and shooting guard pieces – we are using the ratings from MyLEAGUE, Exhibition Games and Online Play!
Steph Curry – 99 OVR
Was it ever going to be anyone else?
Despite an injury layoff and a woeful season for the Warriors, Steph Curry remains the man of the moment when it comes to the three-ball.
Arguably the best three point shooter of all time, the Warriors PG has a maxed out 99 OVR when it comes to shooting from beyond the arc.
READ MORE: NBA 2K21 Buyer’s Guide: Breaking Down Each Edition
No-one else compares!
Klay Thompson – 95 OVR
Joining Steph at the top of the rankings for yet another year is his Golden State teammate – and fellow Splash Brother – Klay Thompson.
Like Curry, Klay struggled with injury problems this season but, should both be back fit in time for 2021, there is no better pairing to fire the Warriors back to the playoffs.
Not from the three point line anyway.
Matt Thomas – 92 OVR
The 26-year-old made his NBA debut this year when he joined the Toronto Raptors from Spanish side Valencia, and he’s certainly made his mark.
The shooting guard only featured in 41 games for the Canadian franchise, but shot an absurd 47.5% from deep. Quite crazy numbers for an NBA debutant.
READ MORE: 5 Reasons to Buy NBA 2K21: New Gameplay Features, MyTEAM, MyCAREER & more
A future three point contest winner?
Trae Young – OVR 90
He’s one of the most unorthodox players in the NBA, and we absolutely love him for it!
The Atalanta Hawks man has made a name for himself when it comes to shooting crazy three-point shots – particularly from the logo – so it’s no surprise to see him near the top of the list in 2K21.
He’s only 21-years-old too, just think how he might fare in 2K22…
J.J. Reddick – OVR 90
From a hot youngster to an NBA veteran. J.J. Reddick once again features at the top end of the three point list.
The former 76er has kept firing the three ball like there’s no tomorrow since his switch to the Pelicans prior to the current campaign.
It’ll be a sad day when he hangs up his jersey and no longer makes this list!
All the best three-point shooters
Here are all the best three point shooters in NBA 2K21.
|Player
|Team
|Rating
|Steph Curry
|Golden State Warriors
|99
|Klay Thompson
|Golden State Wrriors
|95
|Matt Thomas
|Toronto Raptors
|92
|Trae Young
|Atalanta Hawks
|90
|J.J. Reddick
|New Orleans Pelicans
|90
|Seth Curry
|Dallas Mavericks
|90
|Rodney Hood
|Portland Trail Blazers
|90
|George Hill
|Milwaukee Bucks
|89
|Derrick Walton Jr.
|Free Agent
|89
|Doug McDermott
|Indiana Pacers
|88
|Jared Dudley
|Los Angeles Lakers
|88
|Dante Cunningham
|Free Agent
|88
|Khris Middleton
|Milwaukee Bucks
|87
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Denver Nuggets
|87
|Duncan Robinson
|Miami Heat
|87
|Terence Davis
|Toronto Raptors
|87
READ MORE: NBA 2K21 Countdown: Download Now! – Features, Price, Editions & more