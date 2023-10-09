2KTV is one of the many ways the NBA 2K24 developers team has to communicate with the NBA 2K community. It's a weekly show hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning, where the two hosts talk about future gameplay changes, and content updates, and also interview players and 2K developers.

The weekly 2KTV show also gives players the chance to earn some VC for free, by simplifying answering some questions for free. These questions show up throughout the program, and each correct answer gives players 200 VC.

So, without further ado, let's find out all the correct answers for the 2KTV questions, and get some free VC.

2KTV

So far, there have been five 2KTV episodes, with each episode having at least 9 questions. This means players can earn a minimum of 1800 VC if they answer all the questions correctly. It's not a huge amount of VC, but it's for free and it helps you upgrade your character.

To watch any of the 2KTV episodes, you just need to access the 2KTV option in the NBA 2K24 main menu. There you will be able to select which episode you want to watch.

Since there is a new episode released every week, this is an easy way to earn some VCs. However, make sure you know the answer to all the questions before you start watching a 2KTV episode, otherwise, you might get some questions wrong and miss out on free VC.

Let's take a look at the answers to every single one of the 2KTV questions.

All 2KTV answers

Here you will find all the answers to the 2KTV questions. So far, there have only been five episodes, but when a new episode goes live we will make sure to update this article with the answers as fast as possible.

So, let's take a look at the answers to all the 2KTV questions released so far.

Episode 1 answers

Question Answer Which MyTeam card can be earned for hitting Level 40 in Season 1? Kyrie Irving What MyTeam game mode features a salary limit for your lineup? Salary Cap How many times has Kobe Bryant been on the cover of NBA 2K? 4 In what year did Kobe Bryant score 62 points in only three quarters? 2005 What can you use to reduce your badges from dropping to a certain level? Badge Floors Where is the newest location to watch 2KTV in MyCareer? Locker Room What season of 2KTV is this? Season 10 How many times did Kobe Bryant become an NBA All-Star? 18 In what year did Kobe win his only MVP award? 2008 What new features are a part of Streetball? All How many Affiliations can players choose from? 2 How many new Badges have been added for 2K24? 24

Episode 2 answers

Question Answer What special type of top plays will 2KTV feature once per season? Assists Which of the following is not a category of challenges in MyTeam? Superstar What was the first game mode you played in NBA 2K24? Any Where can you quickly view the upcoming events in MyCareer? Menu Who was the first WNBA athlete to be featured on a NBA 2K cover? Candace Parker Which MyTeam game mode have you played the most in NBA 2K24? Any How many Streetball Court locations are in The City in NBA 2K24? 3 Which Badge Perk slows down Badge level regression? Immunity Which player was traded for Kobe Bryant on draft night? Vlade Divac In what year did Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year? 2022 Badges that boost _ have the most new additions in NBA 2K24? Shooting Which new Badge gives an off-ball speed boost to find open space? Spot Finder Which defensive badge is a direct counter to Bulldozer? Immovable Enforcer

Episode 3 answers

Question Answer Which of the following is not a Shot Timing Visual Cue in NBA 2K24? Follow Through While driving from the right baseline, holding the right stick to the right will do this? Reverse Layup What Shooting Badge improves your ability to make floaters? Float Game Which of the following does not have a MyCareer quest? Andrew Wiggins Which of the following is closest to the Rise Affiliation courts in The City? Club 2K Which Badge Perk will change after each Season in NBA 2K24? Scholar Which active NBA player has the highest rating for Mid-Range Shooting? Kevin Durant What is the name of the Streetball MC in NBA 2K24? Young Wayne Who made the most 3-pointers in the NBA last season? Klay Thompson In the MyCareer story, how is Truck related to MP? Grandfather

Episode 4 answers

Question Answer Which of the following MyTeam modes has a single-player and online mode? Clutch Time Mitch Richmond’s Level Up card can improve from 87 OVR to? 90 The Speed Booster Badge boosts your attack from the? Perimeter If you want to join the RISE Afilliation, who do you talk to? Shakedown How much higher is Aaron Gordon’s Interior Defense rating than Keegan Murray? 10 The Starting 5 Building is between the Ante-Up and? The Theater Flicking the right stick to the opposite side will result of your ball hand does this? Crossover Flicking the right stick will result in a _ dribble combo? Size-Up Joining the RISE Affiliation gives boosts to Finishing and? Playmaking How long are quarters in a Starting 5 game? 5 Minutes How many MyPlayers compete in a Starting 5 game? 2 Who is your contact to get the Decelerator Takeover perk? Chris Brickley

Episode 5 answers

Question Answer What position is your main MyPlayer build in NBA 2K24? Any What team drafted BearDaBeast? T-Wolves Gaming Which team won the 2023 NBA 2K League 5v5 Championship? Warriors Gaming What year did the inaugural season of the NBA 2K League tip off? 2018 What year was BearDaBeast drafted in the NBA 2K League? 2019 Who dished out the most assists in the NBA this season? Trae Young Which NBA 2K League team won back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021? Wizards District Which member of Warriors Gaming won the 2023 NBA 2K League Finals MVP? Mama Im Dat Man Which Badge provides a boost to shooters in a pass to assist situation? Relay Passer

