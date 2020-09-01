NBA 2K21 COUNTDOWN: Release Date, Demo, Editions, Price, New Features, Next Gen & more

The 2K title will be released in a matter of days! Here is all the latest information you need to know!

NBA 2K21 is just days away!

The 2K Sports basketball sim is set for release on Friday, September 4.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of it’s release.

Release Date

NBA 2K21 has been officially confirmed for release on Friday, 4 September.

For the first time, the basketball title will be released prior to the conclusion of the NBA season – after the COVID-19 related stoppages – so expect more changes to come in the weeks following its release.

Demo

For those of you who don’t fancy waiting until Friday, or if you just want to get a taste of what to come, the NBA 2K21 Demo is available now.

UNCANNY! You’ll be able to create quite the likeness in 2K21.

There is a handful of features available, such as Quick Play and 2KU, whilst you can also try out the newly updated MyPLAYER Builder feature.

Editions

If you’ve not already pre-ordered 2K21 then what are you waiting for!

Past NBA titles have seen three editions available, this year there is just the two. They are as follows:

Standard Edition – £59.99/$79.99

Mamba Forever Edition – £84.99/$104.99

MAMBA FOREVER! The late Kobe Bryant will front the deluxe version of the game

New Features

There is a whole host of reasons to go and pick up NBA 2K21, not least the plethora of new features!

THE EXCHANGE! The Exchange is one of many new features

There has been big changes to MyCAREER and the Neighborhood, whilst there has been four new Classic Teams added as well as the yearly updates to graphics and in-game mechanics.

Next Gen

If you’re thinking about waiting until the release of the Next Gen consoles in order to get your 2K fix, don’t!

You will be able to transfer all of your content from your current console to your Next Gen console upon their release, but only if you stick with the same company!

PS4 users will be able to transfer to PS5 and Xbox One users will be able to carry their data over to the Series X.

