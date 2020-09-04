NBA 2K21 Ratings: Best Point Guards (PG) in MyLEAGUE – Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving & more
There are plenty of incredible players running point in the NBA, here are the best of the best this year.
Point guards are your facilitators, and have their hands in every possession.
With that in mind, here are the best point guards according to NBA 2K21 ratings!
Best Point Guards (PG) in MyLEAGUE
Here we will be listing the best Point Guards in NBA 2K21 for MyLEAGUE, Exhibition Games, and Online Play.
We won’t be taking into account injuries, age, or contract status – simply raw OVR.
With that said, let’s dive right in!
Stephen Curry – 95 OVR
Stephen Curry is a legend, and coming off an injury doesn’t change that. But you won’t have to wait for Curry’s injuries in most game modes in NBA 2K21
Curry’s skillset is varied across fantastic shooting beyond the arc, great ball handling, and great passing.
This shows in NBA 2K21 with his 99 Three-Point Shot, 98 Offensive Consistency, 97 Ball Handle, and 97 Pass IQ.
Damian Lillard – 95 OVR
The Current-Gen Standard Edition cover star has landed well in NBA 2K21, just barely missing out on the top spot.
You can always rely on Dame to nail a clutch shot, and produce on offense with scoring ability from any spot on the floor and lethal passing.
Lillard brings this into NBA 2K21 with 98 Shot IQ, 98 Offensive Consistency, and 93 Mid-Range Shot.
Lillard was robbed in his NBA 2K21 rating for 3-Point Shot, which is a measly 88.
Kyrie Irving – 90 OVR
Irving is another injury story this year from the PG position. He creates a massive star duo in Brooklyn this year, which will be a big test of where his skills are.
Irving is one of the most dangerous ball handlers in the league and routinely embarrasses defenders.
This carries over to NBA 2K21, where Irving has 99 Ball Handle, 98 Offensive Consistency, and 96 Driving Layup.
Chris Paul – 88 OVR
Chris Paul’s career resurgence with the Oklahoma City Thunder is something to behold.
The veteran is surrounded with young potential, and has found his groove again leading the team to success.
Paul still has it, and it shows in NBA 2K21 with 98 Mid-Range Shot, 96 Close Shot, 95 Pass Perception, and 95 Pass Accuracy.
Russell Westbrook – 88 OVR
Westbrook has the ability to lead a franchise, and he’s found a dominant pairing with James Harden.
Westbrook is a massive producer with tenacity on both sides of the ball.
Westbrook enters NBA 2K21 with 98 Offensive Consistency, 96 Speed With Ball, 96 Speed, 95 Driving Layup, and 95 Hands.
The Best PGs in NBA 2K21
|Player
|Team
|OVR
|Stephen Curry
|Golden State Warriors
|95
|Damian Lillard
|Portland Trail Blazers
|94
|Kyrie Irving
|Brooklyn Nets
|90
|Chris Paul
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|88
|Russell Westbrook
|Houston Rockets
|88
|Trae Young
|Atlanta Hawks
|88
|Ben Simmons
|Philadelphia 76ers
|87
|Kyle Lowry
|Toronto Raptors
|87
|Kemba Walker
|Boston Celtics
|86
|De’Aaron Fox
|Sacramento Kings
|85
|Jamal Murray
|Denver Nuggets
|85
|Ja Morant
|Memphis Grizzlies
|85
|D’Angelo Russell
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|84
|Malcolm Brogdon
|Indiana Pacers
|83
|Eric Bledsoe
|Milwaukee Bucks
|83
|John Wall
|Washington Wizards
|83
|Derrick Rose
|Detroit Pistons
|81
|Lou Williams
|Los Angeles Clippers
|81
|Dejounte Murray
|San Antonio Spurs
|80
|Goran Dragic
|Miami Heat
|79