NBA 2K21 Ratings: Best Shooting Guards (SG) – James Harden, Luka Doncic, Paul George, Klay Thompson & more

There are tons of dangerous shooting guards to choose from heading into this year’s game.

The shooting guard is massively important, and it shows with some of the highest rated players in NBA 2K21.

With this in mind, here are the best shooting guards in NBA 2K21 ratings.

James Harden – 96 OVR

James Harden is the most elite scorer in the NBA, and leads the league once again in the 2019-20 season.

GOOD LUCK: Harden is a master of the step-back, and leaves defenders frozen with it even when they expect it

For as long as Harden is in the backcourt, the Hoston Rockets will always remain a championship threat.

His insane skillset is represented well in NBA 2K21 ratings with 99 Offensive Consistency, 98 Driving Layup, 98 Shot IQ, 98 Draw Foul, 98 Pass IQ, 98 Shot IQ, and 97 Ball Handle.

Luka Doncic – 94 OVR

Luka Doncic has already risen from a role player to leading one of the most efficient offenses in basketball today in just his second year in the NBA.

HUMBLE BEGINNINGS: The young star has risen fast from his first NBA 2K appearance

Doncic will undoubtedly grow even more as a superstar, but for now, his first big leap in rating shows in NBA 2K21.

Doncic enters NBA 2K21 with 98 Offensive Consistency, 98 Shot IQ, 96 Driving Layup, 94 Pass IQ, and 91 Ball Handle.

Paul George – 90 OVR

Paul George’s days as a franchise leader might be behind him, but he makes for an incredibly deadly two-man combo for the Los Angeles Clippers with Kawhi Leonard.

DYNAMIC DUO: Leonard and George have paired to bring the Clippers some major success

George may be in a slump in the NBA Playoffs, but his potential to take over a game with shooting or stellar defense is hard to beat.

It shows in the NBA 2K21 ratings where Paul George has 93 Driving Layup, 92 Perimeter Defense, 92 Lateral Quickness, 92 Help Defense IQ, and 90 Shot IQ.

Klay Thompson – 89 OVR

Thanks to yet another crushing injury for the Golden State Warriors, we haven’t seen Klay Thompson in action since the 2019 NBA Finals.

But don’t think this time off has done much to the second splash brother.

In NBA 2K21, Klay Thompson returns with 95 Three-Point Shot, 95 Defensive Consistency, 93 Shot IQ, 93 Perimeter Defense, and 90 Offensive Consistency.

Bradley Beal – 88 OVR

With an injured John Wall, Bradley Beal has stepped up massively for the Washington Wizards in the 2019-20 NBA season.

FRANCHISE FACE: Beal and Wall have shared the leadership of the Washington Wizards, but with Wall’s injury, Beal has stepped up huge

Beal finished the year second in points per game, and has also stepped up as a leader and distributor.

This will show in NBA 2K21 ratings with 98 Shot IQ, 98 Offensive Consistency, 94 Driving Layup, 90 Draw Foul, and 88 Ball Handle.

