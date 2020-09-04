NBA 2K21 Ratings: Best Shooting Guards (SG) – James Harden, Luka Doncic, Paul George, Klay Thompson & more
There are tons of dangerous shooting guards to choose from heading into this year’s game.
The shooting guard is massively important, and it shows with some of the highest rated players in NBA 2K21.
With this in mind, here are the best shooting guards in NBA 2K21 ratings.
James Harden – 96 OVR
James Harden is the most elite scorer in the NBA, and leads the league once again in the 2019-20 season.
For as long as Harden is in the backcourt, the Hoston Rockets will always remain a championship threat.
His insane skillset is represented well in NBA 2K21 ratings with 99 Offensive Consistency, 98 Driving Layup, 98 Shot IQ, 98 Draw Foul, 98 Pass IQ, 98 Shot IQ, and 97 Ball Handle.
Luka Doncic – 94 OVR
Luka Doncic has already risen from a role player to leading one of the most efficient offenses in basketball today in just his second year in the NBA.
Doncic will undoubtedly grow even more as a superstar, but for now, his first big leap in rating shows in NBA 2K21.
Doncic enters NBA 2K21 with 98 Offensive Consistency, 98 Shot IQ, 96 Driving Layup, 94 Pass IQ, and 91 Ball Handle.
Paul George – 90 OVR
Paul George’s days as a franchise leader might be behind him, but he makes for an incredibly deadly two-man combo for the Los Angeles Clippers with Kawhi Leonard.
George may be in a slump in the NBA Playoffs, but his potential to take over a game with shooting or stellar defense is hard to beat.
It shows in the NBA 2K21 ratings where Paul George has 93 Driving Layup, 92 Perimeter Defense, 92 Lateral Quickness, 92 Help Defense IQ, and 90 Shot IQ.
Klay Thompson – 89 OVR
Thanks to yet another crushing injury for the Golden State Warriors, we haven’t seen Klay Thompson in action since the 2019 NBA Finals.
But don’t think this time off has done much to the second splash brother.
In NBA 2K21, Klay Thompson returns with 95 Three-Point Shot, 95 Defensive Consistency, 93 Shot IQ, 93 Perimeter Defense, and 90 Offensive Consistency.
Bradley Beal – 88 OVR
With an injured John Wall, Bradley Beal has stepped up massively for the Washington Wizards in the 2019-20 NBA season.
Beal finished the year second in points per game, and has also stepped up as a leader and distributor.
This will show in NBA 2K21 ratings with 98 Shot IQ, 98 Offensive Consistency, 94 Driving Layup, 90 Draw Foul, and 88 Ball Handle.
Best Shooting Guards in NBA 2K21
|Player
|Team
|OVR
|James Harden
|Houston Rockets
|96
|Luka Doncic
|Dallas Mavericks
|94
|Paul George
|Los Angeles Clippers
|90
|Klay Thompson
|Golden State Warriors
|89
|Bradley Beal
|Washington Wizards
|88
|Donovan Mitchell
|Utah Jazz
|88
|Devin Booker
|Phoenix Suns
|87
|Zach Lavine
|Chicago Bulls
|85
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|84
|Jaylen Brown
|Boston Celtics
|84
|CJ McCollum
|Portland Trail Blazers
|84
|Caris LeVert
|Brooklyn Nets
|83
|Jrue Holiday
|New Orleans Pelicans
|83
|Victor Oladipo
|Indiana Pacers
|82
|Buddy Hield
|Sacramento Kings
|81
|Marcus Smart
|Boston Celtics
|80
|Evan Fournier
|Orlando Magic
|80
|Colin Sexton
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|80
|Josh Richardson
|Philadelphia 76ers
|80
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Sacramento Kings
|79