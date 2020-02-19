The Last of Us Part 2 Multiplayer: Factions, Gameplay, PS4, PS5, Trailer, Release date & more

An unbelievable game, PlayStation fans will be pleased to hear that The Last of Us returns this year.

From a 9.2 user score on Metacritic to a sackful of awards, it was a triumph for developers Naughty Dog.

Most people love The Last of Us thanks to its thrilling and cinematic campaign that featured masterful writing and was centred on the endearing relationship of its two central characters.

What often won’t be brought up though, is The Last of Us’ multiplayer mode. Unknown to many, it was called Factions and was surprisingly good.

Through player investment and a few tweaks, Factions was a tense, addictive, and competitive experience with a survivalist edge reminiscent of the single-player experience.

With The Last of Us 2 coming later this year, many fans of the series want to know if the online multiplayer mode will be making a triumphant return…

The Last of Us 2 will hit shelves on 29 May 2020 and pre-orders are already open for nearly every edition going.

The story will surely be as amazing as the original, fans could have to wait for an online multiplayer experience.

There looks to be no sign of a resurgence of the Factions multiplayer mode on Last Us 2, with lead game designer Emilia Schatz revealing to USgamer that “we’re focusing on a single-player experience, so we’re just making a single-player game for this”.

There are hints that it may come eventually though.

For a game that is primarily single-player, it is not a bad thing that Naughty Dog are concentrating on that experience.

But there could be a stand-alone multiplayer game coming. The Last of Us: Factions certainly has a ring to it, and wether it comes as a DLC somewhere down the road or as an entirely new game, it is sure to be a success.

Set five years on from The Last of Us, Ellie is in the safe-zone of Jacksonville, patrolling the parameters alongside her long-time friend, and romantic interest, Dina.

It seems that Ellie is fed up of the state of the rest of the country, and heads to Seattle where the city has been taken over by a militia known as the WLF.

They have a zero-tolerance policy on those not from Seattle, and this is where Ellie bumps into Joel.

“You think I’d let you do this on your own?”