MLB The Show 20 trailer: Gameplay, improvements, new features, release date & more

It is just under eight weeks until MLB The Show 20 drops on March 17, and now we have our first glimpse at the gameplay as the trailer has officially been released.

San Diego Studio dropped the trailer worldwide today and along with it the developer stream schedule.

The trailer is filled with glimpses of updates and teases of new features. We cannot be more excited for the new game, so here is everything you need to know about the trailer.

Fielding

COVER STAR: Baez gets a lot of screen time in the new trailer

It seemed the majority of the trailer was spent focusing on fielding aspects of the game. Does that mean an overhaul of fielding?

It’s not quite clear, but the footage we did see of the actual fielding mechanics showed fielders mishandling fly balls as well as making spectacular plays.

Most notably it seemed to be on plays when a diving catch would be required, and showed a new marker and guide that times a button press with a successful dive for the ball.

That is a possibly a great feature as making diving plays has been tough in previous iterations of the game.

NOW WATCH BELOW: The official trailer for MLB The Show 20

Road To The Show

We got several glimpses of RTTS gameplay, some batting and some fielding, where it seems there is more interaction/use with personality types and relationships.

When batting, dynamic challenges include personality types that will presumably increase or decrease with success or failure in that challenge.

When fielding, in turning a double play the hands-shaking symbol pops up above your teammates head. Perhaps having close bonds with teammates assists in turning quicker double plays?

Legends

LEGEND: Big Papi returns in MLB The Show 20

Last year in the initial trailer we had the tease of legends. Well, this year is the 15th Anniversary of MLB The Show, and they went even further with the legends teases. Did you spot them all?

We catch a glimpse of Ken Griffey Jr., David ‘Big Papi’ Ortiz, Mariano Rivera, John Franco, Shane Victorino and Gary Sheffield throughout the trailer.

Extras

SWAG: Soto’s signature ball take pose has been included

There were a ton of other little features that we got to see for the first time.

Among them was a look at some of the new abilities and three tiers to each of those abilities. For each ability the three tiers bring small boosts, substantial boosts and boosts to elite level for various scenarios. Hitting when you’re ahead in the count, for example.

We also got to admire a few of the new Nike uniforms. Not all of them, but the Brewers blue alternate for example looked great.

There was also a tease at new game modes, shown by small emblems in blue and orange. One of which was called Showdown.

Finally, Angels fans could admire Anthony Rendon in their red alternates, and Phillies fans got to take a look at Didi Gregorius sliding into second base repping their powder blues.

MLB The Show 20 Developer Livestream Schedule

The final aspect of the trailer release, that wasn’t in the actual trailer, was access to the schedule for all the upcoming livestreams which will tell us all about the new features in MLB The Show 20.

For example, the first will be on January 29 where they look back at the trailer and breakdown everything that we saw, and the last one will come in March 11 when we’ll see the developer tournament.

All of the livestreams can be found on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook Live, and will start at 3pm PT unless otherwise stated.

Did you catch anything we missed?