The MLB The Show 24 Homestretch Choice Pack 2 is coming to Diamond Dynasty, and it will introduce some incredible cards, with many of them being 99 OVRs.

These cards will possess some great attributes and are perfect if you are looking to upgrade your squad. Some of them might even become meta as soon as they land in the game.

MLB The Show 24 Homestretch Choice Pack 2

Homestretch Choice Pack 2 will arrive at Diamond Dynasty on Friday 17 May at around 12 pm PST (3 pm ET / 8 pm BST).

It will introduce seven fantastic diamond cards, all with high OVRs, and hopefully, some great attributes as well. These are the cards the Homestretch Choice Pack 2 brings:

98 OVR Jonathan Loáisiga

98 OVR Matt Carpenter

98 OVR Luis Rengifo

99 OVR Hank Thompson

99 OVR Colson Montgomery

99 OVR Eury Perez

99 OVR Kris Bryant

As it happens in most MLB The Show 24 choice packs, we expect the Homestretch Choice Pack 2 to have three rounds, base, mid, and rare, with players being able to select one card from each of the rounds.

The Homestretch Choice Pack 1 also introduced many great cards!

The Homestretch Choice Pack 1 cost 40k Stubs, and players were limited to three packs. We expect this to also be the case for the Homestretch Choice Pack 2.

This pack has great pitchers such as Colson Montgomery and Eury Perez, but it also includes exceptional hitters like Kris Bryant and the legendary Hank Thompson.

So if you are looking to upgrade your MLB The Show 24 Diamond Dynasty squad make sure to take a look at the cards in this pack, as they might help take your team to the next level.

