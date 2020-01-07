MLB The Show 20: Closed beta launches next week to give first glimpse at new features

The closed beta for MLB The Show 20 starts a week from today, on Tuesday, as a small group of gamers will get the very first peak at the new game.

Just before Christmas, signups opened for the beta and come Monday gamers will know if they’re going to get a chance to play the game in its early version.

On this coming Monday, those who will get the chance will get the notification telling them so directly on their PS4 dashboard, not via email. So, if you applied be sure to hop on your PS4 on Monday and take a look and start downloading the game before Tuesday.

What you need to know

The beta will then run from January 14 through Jan. 20 at 11:59pm BST, ahead of the March 17 launch date of this year’s version of the game.

The beta will allow players to experience three online multiplayer modes – Events, Battle Royale, and Play with Friends – along with The Show’s Diamond Dynasty mode against the CPU.

Unfortunately, as the game is only in beta stage, any progress you make or stats you accumulate will be wiped ahead of the launch of the game.

In addition, any ratings of teams and players you see will not be final. Although, that shouldn’t matter as sharing any video or pictures from the beta could result in your account being suspended from the beta and possibly future tests of MLB The Show.

Bring beta’s back

PRIVATE: The punishment is steep if you share too much information

While gameplay is limited and progress doesn’t carry over into the full game, private beta’s like this are a great time for gamers. It is very exciting getting a glimpse of the games you are dying to play. MLB The Show 19 held a closed alpha, and Madden NFL and FIFA have held closed beta’s over the last few years, too.

Very little has been released about The Show 20, not even a trailer yet, so this beta is a big moment for fans everywhere, as we’ll finally have some kind of information about the gameplay and graphics.

