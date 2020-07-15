PGA TOUR 2K21 Courses: Reveal COUNTDOWN, Confirmed Courses, and more

The long wait is over, and we’re going to finally see where we’ll be teeing off on, with 2K’s golfing sim.

It was recently announced on Twitter that we’re going to finally see which courses made the cut in PGA Tour 2K21.

We’re super excited to see which iconic golf courses will be making their way to the game, and we’ll be updating this page with all the latest as it comes in.

Here’s what we know so far!

PGA TOUR 2K21 Courses

So it looks like tomorrow is going to be the day that we start to get our official confirmed list of courses.

It’s not yet known if they will release all the courses which made it to the game in one go.

They may make the announcements over a stretch of days, as they did with the confirmed pro golfers in the game.

READ MORE: Confirmed Golfers for PGA Tour 2K21

A GOOD QUESTION INDEED! We’re looking forward to hearing which iconic courses will feature

What do we know so far?

We no know that the game will feature 15 licensed golf courses. Thanks to real-world scanning, 2K’s golfing sim has seemingly been able to capture these courses in amazing accuracy.

READ MORE: PGA TOUR 2K21 – Course Wish-list, Predictions, and more

The trailer also gave us a glimpse of some recognisable grounds, which will likely feature in the game. These included:

Zurich Classic of New Orleans – TPC Louisiana

John Deere Classic – TPC Deere Run

3M Open – TPC Twin Cities

Tour Championship – East Lake Golf Club

Valspar Championship – Copperhead Course at Innisbrook

Valero Texas Open – TPC San Antonio

CELEBRATE! Confirmed courses are coming!

PGA Tour 2K21 will be available to play on Friday, 21 August 2020.

If you fancy guaranteeing your copy when it comes out, pre-orders are now available.

Head over to our pre-order guide to find the best version for you, and check out some of the awesome pre-order bonuses on offer.

READ MORE: Pre-order and Editions Guide – PGA Tour 2K21