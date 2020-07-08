PGA Tour 2K21 PS4 Pre-order NOW OPEN! Guide, Editions, Extras, Bonuses, and more

We’ve got everything you need to know about how to guarantee your copy for Sony’s console, right here!

It’s official, PGA Tour 2K21 is now available for pre-order on PS4.

2K is no stranger to having some fantastic pre-order bonuses, so let’s take a look at how you can guarantee your copy of the game ahead of release!

PGA Tour 2K21 PS4 Pre-order

As you may have seen with 2K’s other anticipated title NBA 2K21, there’s some amazing in-game bonuses that’ll be both useful, and great to look, while you play the game.

PGA Tour 2K21 PS4 Pre-order Bonuses

First off, if you’re a PS4 owner you can pre-order the physical copy of the game now from here.

You’ll be able to make sure you get your copy as soon as possible for £49.99.

If you pre-order the game, you’ll get the following bonuses.

PRE ORDER NOW: PGA Tour 2K21 Standard Edition

2K/ Adidas CodeChaos MyPlayer Pack

Time to deck out your player with exclusive threads courtesy of 2K and Adidas.

Boa golf shoes and other custom 2K/Adidas gear, including a sport performance polo, Ultimate365 pants and tour hat.

Dominate the opposition in style, and make your player stand out from the crowd, for all the right reasons.

PGA Tour 2K21 for PS4 will be coming out on 21 August 2020, and looks set to be the best entry in the series to date.

There’s a ton of reasons to be excited about 2K’s upcoming golfing sim, but here are a few features we can’t wait for.

STUNNING VISUALS: Improved graphics bring the courses, and players to life

Career Mode

There’s an epic Career Mode, which will see you challenge some of the best golfers around.

Stars like Ian Poulter, and cover star Justin Thomas will stand in your way to victory, so you best bring your A-game.

Real-World Courses

Thanks to a real-world scanning, we’re going to be treated some very accurate versions of iconic golfing courses.

There will be 15 real-life courses in the game, and that’s not including your own creations using the course-creator.

Online Golf Clubs

You can create your own exclusive golf clubs in the game for the online golfing community.

You can make them as impossibly exclusive, or as easy to get into as you want. We can’t wait to both create, and try to get into, some of these.

