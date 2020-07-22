BREAKING* PGA Tour 2K21 CONFIRMS TPC Louisiana

2K reveal yet another course for their upcoming golfing sim, and we can’t wait to hit the virtual green!

The day’s announcements may be coming to an end, as 2K has revealed their next confirmed venue for the hugely anticipated PGA Tour 2K21.

But the big question is, where will you be teeing off from this time around?

Let’s find out.

PGA TOUR 2K21 TPC Louisiana confirmed

Next up on the list – TPC Louisiana.

TPC Louisiana is an 18 hole golf course is said to have stunning scenery as a result of being so close to the Mississippi River Delta.

We expect 2K to really bring this course to life for player come August.

When will we hear the next announcement?

We think that might be all for today, and we’ll see the next course revealed tomorrow evening!

READ MORE: PGA Tour 2K21 Confirmed Courses

We could still get a surprise though! So stay tuned!

The title is landing on PS4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia on 21 August 2020.

Guaranteeing your copy of PGA Tour 2K21 ensures you’ll get to play it as soon as possible. You’ll even get some extra in-game swag to enjoy!

Why not check out our pre-order and editions guide below, to find the best version for you!