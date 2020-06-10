PGA Tour 2K21 Players: Latest Confirmed Golfers, Matt Kuchar, Countdown, Legends, Women & more

There is plenty of discussion about who could be part of the illusive roster for the new 2k title.

The countdown to PGA Tour 2K21 is on, with the cover star, trailer and plenty more details already revealed!

And now, we have the official reveal of the 12 professional golfers who you will be up against in the game! They will be announced throughout the week, and we’ll have the full list for you right here.

Will our predictions be on the money? Let’s find out!

Confirmed Pro Golfers

Take a look below at all the confirmed golfers announced so far!

Matt Kuchar

The next announcement has been made, and boy is it a great one.

The legendary Matt Kuchar joins the roster. He holds 9 wins on the PGA Tour alongside a number of wins around the world!

Justin Thomas

THE MAIN MAN: We get a good look at Justin Thomas in PGA 2K21 with the tweet

Cover athlete Justin Thomas is, of course, the first confirmed golfer.

He said: “It means a lot to be on the cover of PGA Tour 2K21.

“I was thinking about it and it’s a great way for my first involvement to be in a video game – to be on the cover is about as good as it gets!”

COVER STAR – The only golfer confirmed so far is Justin Thomas

Check out RealSport’s interview with Justin here.

The former world number 1 is now ranked #4 and is a PGA Championship winner.

There are 11 other pros joining JT on the game, so who will they be?

Potential Golfers

With 11 spots up for grabs, it’s hard to predict who they could be.

We run through the top candidates:

Tiger Woods (USA) – We all want to see it, but it seems highly unlikely for Tiger to on 2K21.

His image rights are likely to be fairly hefty, plus he was the face of the “Tiger Woods PGA Tour” series between 1998-2013.

JUMPING SHIP? – It would be a surprise to see either Tiger Woods or Rory McIlroy appear on 2K21

If Tiger were to be on the new game, you would have thought he would have been the cover star.

Rory McIlroy (NIR) – It’s a similar case for current world number 1 Rory McIlroy, who replaced Tiger for “Rory McIlroy PGA Tour” in 2015.

If 2K want a big European name, then look no further than the Northern Irishman.

Europe

Other European candidates include Jon Rahm (ESP), Justin Rose (ENG), Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Ryder Cup specialist Ian Poulter (ENG) and Francesco Molinari (ITA).

Hopefully, 2K will have at least one European to please the audience in the region.

USA

With this being a heavily American game, with plenty of US courses on it, expect the majority of the pro golfers to come from the Land of the Free,

Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler would all go down a hit with fans.

Asia

The game publisher will want to make sure they cover their bases in Asia too, with Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Sungjae Im (KOR), Jazz Janewattananond (THA), Shugo Imahira (JPN) and Byeong Hun An (KOR) the five best players from the continent.

Rest of World

Outside of the US, Europe and Asia, we believe Adam Scott (AUS), Louis Oosthuizen (RSA), Marc Leishman (AUS), Abraham Ancer (MEX) and Jason Day (AUS) are the most likely players to feature.

Legends

The old EA Sports PGA Tour games had legends on them, and we would love to see the likes of Jack Nicklaus (USA), Tom Watson (USA), Gary Player (RSA), Seve Ballesteros (ESP) and Phil Mickelson (USA) appear on 2K21.

Women

Expect at least two or three of the spots to be taken by female professionals, with the current top five players being Jin Young Ko (KOR), Nelly Korda (USA), Sung Hyun Park (KOR), Nasa Hataoka (JPN) and Danielle Kang (USA).

RealSport’s Prediction

Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChaumbeau, Matt Kuchar, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott, Danielle Kang, Jin Young Ko.

