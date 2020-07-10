PGA Tour 2K21 Courses – 15 Licensed Courses, Tournaments, Course Creator, FedEx Cup, TPC Sawgrass, Tour Championship & more

Plenty of details have been released by 2K, but eagle-eyed viewers could spot a few courses in the trailer.

We may still be a few months away from the release of PGA Tour 2K21, but there is plenty of details surrounding the new game.

We have a trailer, the Cover Athlete has been revealed and we know what consoles the game is arriving on.

So let’s get into the nitty-gritty, what courses will be on the brand new 2K title?

Confirmed Courses

As shown in the teaser trailer, The Players Championship at Sawgrass will feature in PGA Tour 2K21.

In the full trailer we saw a whole range of courses and tournaments feature, these were:

Zurich Classic of New Orleans – TPC Louisiana

John Deere Classic – TPC Deere Run

3M Open – TPC Twin Cities

Tour Championship – East Lake Golf Club

Valspar Championship – Copperhead Course at Innisbrook

Valero Texas Open – TPC San Antonio

One of the official screenshots for PGA Tour 2K21 features the Scottsdale Open in Arizona, confirming another course.

PGA tour 2K21 will feature a whopping 15 real, licensed courses in the game! So there’s going to be plenty of variety to keep players entertained for days to come!

Possible courses and tournaments

Headline act PGA Championship, cover athlete Justin Thomas‘s only major, is likely to feature, taking place at TPC Harding Park.

The already confirmed Tour Championship makes up one-third of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, with the tournament one of the key events on 2K’s new title.

GREAT SCOT – Scottsdale has been confirmed by these screenshot

Expect the other two courses, The Northern Trust at TPC Boston and the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club to join it.

Despite this being a 2K title, it has been developed by HB Studios, who brought us The Golf Club 2019.

That title may have only had six courses, but it also included the FedEx St Jude Classic at TPC Southwind, and TPC Summerlin – home of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Course wishlist

2K has stated 15 real-life courses will be in the game, meaning that we are still clueless over four or more tournaments on the game.

We hope 2K is keeping its cards close to its chest and has some huge course and tournament reveals in the next three months ahead of release.

The Majors

The first courses on the wishlist would be the home of the other three majors, alongside the PGA Championship.

The Masters has been delayed until November, but it is the most famous golf tournament so it would be great to see the Augusta National Golf Club in 2K21.

MASTERSTROKE – The Masters was the central figure on EA Sports’ Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12

This year’s Open Championship has been cancelled which was due to take place at Royal St George’s Golf Club in England.

The Masters may be the most famous tournament, but perhaps the Old Course at St. Andrew’s in Scotland is the most famous course, playing home to the Open 29 times.

As for the final major, the US Open will be held at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York in September.

The Ryder Cup

We can only hope that the golf tournament like no other, the Ryder Cup, will appear in PGA Tour 2K21.

LET BATTLE COMMENCE – The Ryder Cup was seen back on Tiger Woods PGA Tour 11

Given there are only 11 professional golfers on the game, and you can’t play as them, it seems unlikely the classic Europe vs USA battle will be in the game.

This year’s tournament takes place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Going Global

None of the confirmed tournaments thus far are outside the US, and with 2K wanting to sell the game globally, we could see iconic courses from around the globe.

We’ve put together a wishlist of courses from each of the six continents:

Cabo del Sol – Los Cabos, Mexico

Olivos Golf Club – Buenos Aires, Argentina

Royal County Down – Newcastle, Northern Ireland

Leopard Creek – Malelane, South Africa

Hirono GC – Hyogo, Japa

New South Wales GC – Sydney, Australia

Course Creator

Returning from the Golf Club 2019, you will have the ability to create your own course on PGA Tour 2K21.

BRING IT – The community could provide some iconic courses for you

With the ability to upload to and download from the community, perhaps iconic courses like St Andrew’s or Augusta could be produced from fans around the world.

