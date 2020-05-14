PGA Tour 2K21: Release Date, Trailer, Consoles, Price, Cover Star, Pre-Order, PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch, Players & more

World number 4 Justin Thomas graces the cover of the game, but what courses will be included?

A new golf game is coming to your homes very soon.

PGA Tour 2K21 is the second instalment in the series from 2K Sports, bringing you closer to your golfing heroes.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s coming to a fairway (at home) near you.

PGA Tour 2K21 will release on Friday, 21 August 2020, just as the FedEx Cup Playoffs are teeing off.

Platforms

The 2K title will be released on PS4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.

Pre-order Options

Pre-orders are already available for the upcoming game.

Those who do pre-order will receive the 2K/Adidas Codechaos MyPlayer pack featuring Adidas Codechaos Boa golf shoes and custom 2K/Adidas gear, including a sport performance polo, Ultimate365 pants and tour hat.

GET IN – PGA Tour 2K21 is on the horizon

If you purchase the PGA Tour Digital Deluxe Edition, you will receive the 2K/Adidas Codechaos MyPlayer pack, as well as the “Golden Touch” pack featuring a gold putter and driver, and a 2300 VC pack, which can be used to unlock in-game cosmetic items.

Trailer

First, we saw a teaser, featuring TPC Sawgrass, has been revealed, with a full trailer now out!

Those eagle-eyed amongst you will be able to spot the various courses, as well as the first-look at Justin Thomas in-game.

You can also see the cover of both editions on the game, as well as pre-order goodies from Adidas.

Cover Star

The first cover star announced by 2K is former world number 1 Justin Thomas.

Currently ranked fourth in the world, JT has lifted illusive titles such as the PGA Championship and the FedEx Cup as well as representing the US in the Ryder Cup.

LOCKED IN – Justin Thomas is the first NBA 2K21 Cover Athlete

Speaking to RealSport, Thomas said: “It means a lot to be on the cover of PGA Tour 2K21.

“I was thinking about it and it’s a great way for my first involvement to be in a video game – to be on the cover is about as good as it gets!

“It’s an unbelievable honour because there are so many great players, deserving and great players who could have been chosen. To be asked was just humbling.”

Game Modes

Although you can’t play as JT on the game, he and his fellow pros will be setting challenges for you.

PGA Tour Career Mode

This is your chance to go all the way and become FedExCup Champion.

Justin Thomas and the other 11 PGA Tour pros will present a challenge as you gun for glory.

MyPLAYER

No 2K title would be complete without MyPLAYER, where you create your pros to take on the best of the best.

BESPOKE – What look will you give your MyPlayer?

You can personalise your character with equipment and apparel from licensed brands, including Adidas, Polo Ralph Lauren, Malbon Golf, Callaway Golf, Bridgestone Gold, TaylorMade Golf and more.

Multiplayer

Play against your friends both on and offline thanks to the multiplayer feature.

Players

As well as Justin Thomas, there are 11 other PGA Tour Pros – although they are not playable characters on the game.

BEAT THE BEST – Will you come out on top against JT & the rest of the field?

You will be able to play against them in-game on your way to championship glory!

On commentary, you’ll hear the familiar voices of Luke Elvy and Rich Beem as part of 2K’s broadcast-style presentation.

Courses

As shown in the teaser trailer, The Players Championship at Sawgrass will feature in PGA Tour 2K21.

In the full trailer we saw a whole range of courses and tournaments feature, these were:

Zurich Classic of New Orleans – TPC Louisiana

John Deere Classic – TPC Deere Run

3M Open – TPC Twin Cities

Tour Championship – East Lake Golf Club

Valspar Championship – Copperhead Course at Innisbrook

Valero Texas Open – TPC San Antonio

The PGA Championship is expected to feature, with that taking place at TPC Harding Park.

OASIS – The Scottsdale Open in Arizona has also been confirmed

We can also expect the three courses for this year’s FedEx Cup Playoffs,:

The Northern Trust – TPC Boston

BMW Championship – Olympia Fields Country Club

Tour Championship – East Lake Golf Club

In total, 15 real-life courses will be coming to PGA Tour 2K21.

Not only that, but there will be a course creator, allowing you to design your own course and share them with the community!

Next Gen?

There is no news on whether PGA Tour 2K21 will be re-released on Next Gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X, with the game arriving three months beforehand.

With smart delivery on Series X, however, any game purchased on Xbox One will be available for free from your library on Xbox One.

