BREAKING* PGA TOUR 2K21 announced Riviera Country Club as next confirmed course!

Riviera Country Club Confirmed for PGA Tour 2K21

Our next confirmed course is the one and only Riviera Country Club.

The exclusive private club has a championship golf course and is located in Southern California!

It has played host to three major championships – including the U.S Open, and two PGA Championships!

When will we hear the next announcement?

Our detective skills are becoming second-to-none! We expect the next announcement to be coming in later today in a matter of hours!

However, we’ve noticed 2K playing around a little with the format of the posts, which originally just started on Instagram.

Could we expect to see a little more of the courses next post?

The title is landing on PS4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia on 21 August 2020.

