PGA Tour 2K21 Atlantic Beach Country Club CONFIRMED

The courses keep rollin’ in, and this time we’ve got one that’s perfect for the heavy hitters out there…

As expected, 2K has dropped another course announcement for PGA Tour 2K21.

As with the player reveals, 2K is steadily revealing some of the exciting venues players will have the chance of playing at in the game.

Keep reading to find out which iconic course is officially in the game!

Atlantic Beach Country Club confirmed

So far we’ve had TPC Highlands, TPC Summerlin, Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course, and most recently TPC Deere Run confirmed for the golfing sim.

But now, we’ve officially got our 5th venue for the game, and what a course!

The 18 hole course is essentially right next to the ocean, and we expect to experience the amazing surroundings captured in the game!

Famously, Jack Nicklaus got his first double eagle in a tournament on the 18th hole at this course.

To go with the post, 2K writes that the creator of the course, said, “The further you hit the ball, the harder the course gets.”

Challenge accepted!

When will we get our next announcement?

Will 2K post another course today, or will they wait till tomorrow? They are full of surprises, but we’re starting to see a pattern.

It appears that they are releasing more towards the evening BST, and leaving roughly 4 hours between posts.

That being said – you never know what they might have up their sleeve!

PGA Tour 2K21 is coming to Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC, and Stadia for Friday, 21 August 2020.

