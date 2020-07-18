[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
PGA Tour 2K21 TPC Deere Run CONFIRMED!

Another day. another course! 2K reveal the latest venue to make it to their upcoming golfing sim.

by Ramzi Musa Jul 18, 2020
PGA TOUR 2k21 Deere run

The reveals continue with the very latest course to make the cut for PGA Tour 2K21.

Just like with the player reveals, 2K is drip-feeding the confirmed course to us over social media!

Keep reading to find out the next challenging course that’s waiting for you come August.

TPC Deere Run Confirmed for PGA Tour 2K21

So far, we’ve seen TPC Highlands, TPC Summerlin, and Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course confirmed for the game.

Now, it looks like TPC Deere Run will be in PGA Tour 2K21, and it will certainly be a challenge.

TPC Deere run
THE DEERE HUNTER: Steady your nerve on this challenging course

The 18 hole course is located in Silvis, Illinois near to the Rock River.

It plays host to the annual John Deere Classic, a regular on the PGA Tour’s schedule.

When will get the next announcement?

With only one announcement on Friday, this could well be the only one for today.

However, don’t take our word for it – make sure to check back in with us for all the latest!

Release Date

PGA Tour 2K21 is coming to Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC, and Stadia for Friday, 21 August 2020.

If you want to guarantee your copy, plus get a load of in-game swag, you’ll want to check out our Pre-order guide below.

Written by Ramzi Musa

