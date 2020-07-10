BREAKING* 15 Real-life courses announced for PGA TOUR 2K21!

A huge number of real-life courses will be playable in 2K’s upcoming golfing sim, and we can’t wait!

PGA Tour 2K21 is just on the horizon, with pre-orders already in full swing! And now we’ve just been given another reason to be excited – as a whopping 15 real-life courses will be playable in the game.

15 Real-life courses!

Thanks to real-world scanning, PGA Tour 2K21 will have a total of 15 playable courses.

This was announced on 2K’s official Twitter channel.

KEEPING IT REAL! The courses are accurately depicted in the game!

While we don’t know every course just yet, you can check out the courses we know about so far right here.

PGA Tour 2K21 looks like it’s going to be an absolute blast on release. You’ll be able to play the 2K next golfing sim on 21 August 2020.

It’ll be coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.

Price & Editions

PGA Tour 2K21 Standard Edition costs £49.99 / $59.99 on all platforms.

The Digital Deluxe Edition costs £59.99 / $69.99 on all platforms and is available via download only.

