Minecraft Nether Update Patch Notes LIVE: Update 1.16.0, Java Edition, Bedrock Edition & more
The latest content drop is set to be enormous. What will be different when the update arrives?
After months of waiting the Nether update finally arrives today on Minecraft!
So what can gamers expect to get in the new update?
Update 1.16.0 Patch Notes
The Minecraft update has arrived on Java Edition.
With it are extensive (and we mean EXTENSIVE) notes from u/sliced_lime on Reddit.
We won’t list them all here, but these are the key notes to go along with some 500+ bug fixes the team has done to the update.
Features
- Added Basalt Deltas biome to the Nether
- Added Crimson Forest biome to the Nether
- Added Hoglins
- Added Netherite
- Added Piglins
- Added ruined portals
- Added Soulsand Valley biome to the Nether
- Added Striders
- Added Warped Forest biome to the Nether
- Added Zoglins
- Added a new disableChat command line option – when used, receiving and sending online chat is disabled
- Added a new disableMultiplayer command line option – when used, the Multiplayer button is disabled
- Added bastion remnants
- Added new Game Mode Switcher debug menu
- Added new Nether blocks
- Added the Soul Speed enchantment
- Added the lodestone
- Added the respawn anchor that allows you to set your respawn point in the Nether. Use while holding glowstone to charge to a maximum of four charges – each respawn use one charge
- You can charge the respawn anchor using a dispenser
- Added the target block
- Basalt is formed when lava flows over soul soil next to blue ice
- Bell blocks will now ring when hit by any projectile
- Bells can now be hung from the underside of more blocks
- Compasses can now be enchanted with Curse of Vanishing
- Endermen can now pick up some of the new Nether blocks
- Endermen will no longer pick up Netherrack
- Entities now get pushed by flowing lava
- Farmer Villagers can now compost seeds
- Fish now despawn when further than 64 blocks away from the closest player
- Huge fungi will now only grow on its matching type of nylium
- Knockback resistance is now a scale instead of a probability
- Lily pads are now considered junk fishing loot rather than treasure
- Patrols no longer spawn when the player is close to a village
- TNT and campfires will now ignite when hit by any burning projectile
- The General statistics list is now alphabetically sorted
- Updated logos for Mojang Studios and Minecraft
- Villagers can now spawn iron golems regardless of their profession status or latest working time
- Walls do not have gaps anymore when stacked vertically
- Walls will now connect to even more things, such as iron bars, panes, pressure plates, banners, and even pickles
- When a Villager is struck by lightning, the witch it is converted to will no longer despawn
- When fishing, treasure loot can now only be obtained by fishing in open waters
Advancements
- Piglins and Hoglins are now required for
Monster Hunterand
Monsters Hunted
Serious Dedicationis now awarded for obtaining a Netherite hoe
- Obtaining blackstone now also counts for the
Stone Ageadvancement
- Breeding Striders now counts for
The Parrots and the Batsand is now required for
Two by Two
New Advancements
Bullseyeunlocks when hitting the bullseye of a target block from at least 30 meters away
Hidden in the Depthsunlocks when obtaining ancient debris
Cover Me in Debrisunlocks when obtaining full Netherite armor
Country Lode, Take Me Homeunlocks when using a compass on a lodestone
Who Is Cutting Onions?unlocks when obtaining crying obsidian
Not Quite "Nine" Livesunlocks when setting a respawn anchor to the maximum
This Boat Has Legsunlocks when riding a Strider with a fungus on a stick
Hot Tourist Destinationsunlocks when visiting all biomes in the Nether
Those Were the Daysunlocks when entering a bastion
War Pigsunlocks when looting a chest in a bastion
Oh Shinyunlocks when distracting an angry Piglin with gold
We expect the update to arrive shortly for Bedrock players with rather fewer quality of life fixes.
Keep an eye on your game and refresh regularly to get the update immediately!
Nether update
The update brings a huge amount of content to the Nether.
This dimension has previously been widely ignored by players unless they wanted to venture to The End, but now there is a lot to do!
We all know about zombie pigmen, but the Nether mob world is expanding!
Piglins will be the most common of the new mobs. They are more hostile than zombie pigmen and will attack you, but you can deter their wrath by wearing gold armour.
Hoglins are huge beasts and immediately hostile towards you. However, they can be very useful. They are a food source in the Nether, dropping pork when killed.
If you want to keep them at arm’s length or make them a little more docile, you’ll need some of the new items available in the updated Nether biomes…
Nether biomes
There are two new forests entering the Nether. The Warped Forests are the safest part of the Nether as Hoglins flee from Warped Fungi. Crimson Forests attract Hoglins though, so be ready for a fight if you stumble into them.
Netherite
Welcome to your new best friend.
The main reason to go exploring in the new Nether is Netherite. This high-level metal is even stronger than diamond but is a bit complicated to get.
First, you’ll need to find ancient debris. Like diamond these spawn in the lower levels of the Nether. We’re talking Y11-16. They are very rare though.
Once you get them, you’ll have to smelt them to make Netherite Scraps. Four of those, plus four gold ingots, will make just ONE Netherite ingot… ouch.
Thankfully, Netherite tools and armour are superior and more durable than their diamond counterparts.
New blocks
The Nether update is introducing a ton of new blocks that can be used in a million different ways.
- Target blocks: hit with an arrow to send out a redstone signal.
- Crimson Stems and Warped Stems: wood-like materials.
- Basalt blocks: similar to pillars and can be placed in any direction.
- Crimson Nylium and Warped Nylium: ground surface blocks. Nylium can be spread by using bone meal on Netherrack.
- Nether Sprouts, Crimson Roots and Warped Roots: vegetation blocks.
- Crimson Fungi and Warped Fungi: can be grown using bone meal.
- Weeping Vines: vines grow from the bottom of the block.
- Shroomlights: a source of natural light.
- Soul Soil: when fire touches this soil the flames turn blue.
- Warped Warts: decorative blocks.
You can use these blocks to refresh your base, or create a whole new Nether fortress for yourself.