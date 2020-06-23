Minecraft Nether Update Patch Notes LIVE: Update 1.16.0, Java Edition, Bedrock Edition & more

The latest content drop is set to be enormous. What will be different when the update arrives?

After months of waiting the Nether update finally arrives today on Minecraft!

So what can gamers expect to get in the new update?

The Minecraft update has arrived on Java Edition.

With it are extensive (and we mean EXTENSIVE) notes from u/sliced_lime on Reddit.

We won’t list them all here, but these are the key notes to go along with some 500+ bug fixes the team has done to the update.

Features

Added Basalt Deltas biome to the Nether

Added Crimson Forest biome to the Nether

Added Hoglins

Added Netherite

Added Piglins

Added ruined portals

Added Soulsand Valley biome to the Nether

Added Striders

Added Warped Forest biome to the Nether

Added Zoglins

Added a new disableChat command line option – when used, receiving and sending online chat is disabled

Added a new disableMultiplayer command line option – when used, the Multiplayer button is disabled

Added bastion remnants

Added new Game Mode Switcher debug menu

Added new Nether blocks

Added the Soul Speed enchantment

Added the lodestone

Added the respawn anchor that allows you to set your respawn point in the Nether. Use while holding glowstone to charge to a maximum of four charges – each respawn use one charge You can charge the respawn anchor using a dispenser

Added the target block

Basalt is formed when lava flows over soul soil next to blue ice

Bell blocks will now ring when hit by any projectile

Bells can now be hung from the underside of more blocks

Compasses can now be enchanted with Curse of Vanishing

Endermen can now pick up some of the new Nether blocks

Endermen will no longer pick up Netherrack

Entities now get pushed by flowing lava

Farmer Villagers can now compost seeds

Fish now despawn when further than 64 blocks away from the closest player

Huge fungi will now only grow on its matching type of nylium

Knockback resistance is now a scale instead of a probability

Lily pads are now considered junk fishing loot rather than treasure

Patrols no longer spawn when the player is close to a village

TNT and campfires will now ignite when hit by any burning projectile

The General statistics list is now alphabetically sorted

Updated logos for Mojang Studios and Minecraft

Villagers can now spawn iron golems regardless of their profession status or latest working time

Walls do not have gaps anymore when stacked vertically

Walls will now connect to even more things, such as iron bars, panes, pressure plates, banners, and even pickles

When a Villager is struck by lightning, the witch it is converted to will no longer despawn

When fishing, treasure loot can now only be obtained by fishing in open waters

Advancements

Piglins and Hoglins are now required for Monster Hunter and Monsters Hunted

Serious Dedication is now awarded for obtaining a Netherite hoe

Obtaining blackstone now also counts for the Stone Age advancement

Breeding Striders now counts for The Parrots and the Bats and is now required for Two by Two

New Advancements

Bullseye unlocks when hitting the bullseye of a target block from at least 30 meters away

Hidden in the Depths unlocks when obtaining ancient debris

Cover Me in Debris unlocks when obtaining full Netherite armor

Country Lode, Take Me Home unlocks when using a compass on a lodestone

Who Is Cutting Onions? unlocks when obtaining crying obsidian

Not Quite "Nine" Lives unlocks when setting a respawn anchor to the maximum

This Boat Has Legs unlocks when riding a Strider with a fungus on a stick

Hot Tourist Destinations unlocks when visiting all biomes in the Nether

Those Were the Days unlocks when entering a bastion

War Pigs unlocks when looting a chest in a bastion

Oh Shiny unlocks when distracting an angry Piglin with gold

We expect the update to arrive shortly for Bedrock players with rather fewer quality of life fixes.

Keep an eye on your game and refresh regularly to get the update immediately!

The update brings a huge amount of content to the Nether.

This dimension has previously been widely ignored by players unless they wanted to venture to The End, but now there is a lot to do!

We all know about zombie pigmen, but the Nether mob world is expanding!

NEW FRIENDS: And new enemies if you get on the wrong side of them

Piglins will be the most common of the new mobs. They are more hostile than zombie pigmen and will attack you, but you can deter their wrath by wearing gold armour.

Hoglins are huge beasts and immediately hostile towards you. However, they can be very useful. They are a food source in the Nether, dropping pork when killed.

If you want to keep them at arm’s length or make them a little more docile, you’ll need some of the new items available in the updated Nether biomes…

Nether biomes

There are two new forests entering the Nether. The Warped Forests are the safest part of the Nether as Hoglins flee from Warped Fungi. Crimson Forests attract Hoglins though, so be ready for a fight if you stumble into them.

Netherite

Welcome to your new best friend.

The main reason to go exploring in the new Nether is Netherite. This high-level metal is even stronger than diamond but is a bit complicated to get.

SUIT UP: A Netherite suit is nearly indestructible

First, you’ll need to find ancient debris. Like diamond these spawn in the lower levels of the Nether. We’re talking Y11-16. They are very rare though.

Once you get them, you’ll have to smelt them to make Netherite Scraps. Four of those, plus four gold ingots, will make just ONE Netherite ingot… ouch.

Thankfully, Netherite tools and armour are superior and more durable than their diamond counterparts.

New blocks

The Nether update is introducing a ton of new blocks that can be used in a million different ways.

Target blocks: hit with an arrow to send out a redstone signal.

hit with an arrow to send out a redstone signal. Crimson Stems and Warped Stems: wood-like materials.

wood-like materials. Basalt blocks: similar to pillars and can be placed in any direction.

similar to pillars and can be placed in any direction. Crimson Nylium and Warped Nylium: ground surface blocks. Nylium can be spread by using bone meal on Netherrack.

ground surface blocks. Nylium can be spread by using bone meal on Netherrack. Nether Sprouts, Crimson Roots and Warped Roots: vegetation blocks.

vegetation blocks. Crimson Fungi and Warped Fungi: can be grown using bone meal.

can be grown using bone meal. Weeping Vines: vines grow from the bottom of the block.

vines grow from the bottom of the block. Shroomlights: a source of natural light.

a source of natural light. Soul Soil: when fire touches this soil the flames turn blue.

when fire touches this soil the flames turn blue. Warped Warts: decorative blocks.

You can use these blocks to refresh your base, or create a whole new Nether fortress for yourself.