Minecraft Respawn Anchor: Recipe, how to use, crafting, crying obsidian, Nether update, & more

The latest block can save you a lot of time and struggle once you’re in the Nether. It’s tough to get though.

Minecraft’s amazing Nether update is finally here.

With it comes a whole bunch of new gameplay mechanics, blocks, mobs, and biomes.

One of the key blocks you’ll want is a Respawn Anchor, but how do you get it, and what does it do?

What is a Respawn Anchor?

Living in the Nether has never been an option, until now.

If you place a bed in the Nether and try to sleep it will blow up. That means you can never set your spawn in the dimension and should you die you’ll end up back in the Overworld.

READ MORE: Minecraft: How to get Netherite – Ancient Debris & more

Well a Respawn Anchor does exactly what it says on the tin. It anchors your respawn point to its location!

It really is a fantastic little workaround to staying in and exploring the Nether for long periods of time.

However, it only has limited uses that you’ll need to recharge!

How to make a Respawn Anchor

The recipe for a Respawn Anchor is pretty simple. Getting the ingredients is not…

CRAFTING: A simple job, but getting the pieces will be hard

To make a Respawn Anchor you’ll need to get six pieces of Crying Obsidian and three pieces of glowstone.

The glowstone is no issue, but the Crying Obsidian will be.

How to get Crying Obsidian

The only place Crying Obsidian occurs naturally is at Ruined Portals in the Overworld.

You’ll need a diamond pickaxe to get the block, so don’t be too hasty trying to grab it!

PRETTY: But you can’t make portals with Crying Obsidian

There is another way to get them though.

Barter with the Piglins.

If you had a gold ingot to a Piglin then they will drop something in return. You have about a 10% chance of getting Crying Obsidian back from them.

READ MORE: Minecraft 2020 Hoglins: How to Find, Tame, & Breed

It can also be found in Bastion Remnants. The massive castle-like structures are not only hard to find but even harder to get to the heart of, steal loot from, and get away unscathed!

How to use a Respawn Anchor

Now that you have the materials you need and have crafted one, how do you actually use the thing!

Wherever you place the Respawn Anchor, that is where you will respawn, but you have to keep it chargered with glowstone.

FULLY CHARGED: The lights on the side show how charged it is

The block will light up as you add more and can take four, giving you four respawns.

Even if you die in the Overworld, you’ll respawn at your Anchor as long as it is placed and charged.

You can pick it up with a diamond pickaxe and take it with you, just be sure to place and charge it before you go running into battle!

READ MORE: Minecraft 2020 Piglins: Behaviour, How to Trade, Crimson Forest, & more