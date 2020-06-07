Minecraft 2020 Nether Update: Update 1.16.0 now in Pre-Release, Java 1.16.0, Bedrock edition, news, rumours, release date, beta, snapshot content & more

New biomes, mobs, ores, tools, and blocks are on the way for Minecraft fans on either version.

Minecraft speeds towards its second decade as the go-to game for millions.

The game we all know and love continues to evolve with new updates, and the next one is set to change a huge amount. And the exciting news is that it’s now in pre-release.

1.16.0 now in Pre-Release

Mojang has released the first pre-release build for the highly anticipated Nether Update for Minecraft: Java Edition.

The pre-release’s notable features are to do with Creative Mode, specifically how you can interact with more entities.

There is also a new graphics option, named ‘Fabulous’, that should improve the more transparent elements in the game.

This could be seen as marking the entrance into the final stage of development, so we may well be only a few weeks away from the update.

Coming this year are considerable changes to the Nether thanks to update 1.16.0.

The dimension is usually avoided by casual players, with its only use really being to grab blaze rods and wither skulls while causing mild panic and the odd rage-inducing fall into a lake of lava.

The next update for Minecraft is going to change all that though.

New biomes, mobs, ores, tools, and blocks are coming to the Nether, making it the kind of place you’ll want to explore rather than avoid.

Nether biomes

There are two new forests entering the Nether.

The Warped Forests are the safest part of the Nether as Hoglins flee from Warped Fungi. Crimson Forests attract Hoglins though, so be ready for a fight if you stumble into them.

The third new biome is the Soulsand Valley. Here you will find a lot of skeletons and fossilised remains.

The main reason to go exploring in the new Nether is Netherite. This high-level ore is even stronger than diamond but is a bit complicated to create.

First, you’ll need to find ancient debris. Like diamond these spawn in the lower levels of the Nether. We’re talking Y11-16. They are very rare though.

Once you get them, you’ll have to smelt them to make Netherite Scraps. Four of those, plus four gold ingots, will make just ONE Netherite ingot!

The tools and armour you can create are incredibly durable and vastly superior to diamond, it might just take you a few days and several diamond pickaxes to find enough ancient debris to make it!

New Nether blocks

Target blocks: hit with an arrow to send out a redstone signal.

hit with an arrow to send out a redstone signal. Crimson Stems and Warped Stems: wood-like materials.

wood-like materials. Basalt blocks: similar to pillars and can be placed in any direction.

similar to pillars and can be placed in any direction. Crimson Nylium and Warped Nylium: ground surface blocks. Nylium can be spread by using bone meal on Netherrack.

Nether Sprouts, Crimson Roots and Warped Roots: vegetation blocks.

vegetation blocks. Crimson Fungi and Warped Fungi: can be grown using bone meal.

can be grown using bone meal. Weeping Vines: vines grow from the bottom of the block.

vines grow from the bottom of the block. Shroomlights: a source of natural light.

a source of natural light. Soul Soil: when fire touches this soil the flames turn blue.

when fire touches this soil the flames turn blue. Warped Warts: decorative blocks.

So when will we get the update? Well, that’s a tough question to answer.

There’s been no official release date confirmed or even floated by Mojang, so it’s all speculation.

With Minecraft Dungeons arriving on 26 May we can confidently say we won’t get the update around then as it would risk overshadowing the new game.

The update is certainly in the “polishing” phase though, so a June release is definitely a possibility.

