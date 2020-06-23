Minecraft 2020 Hoglins: How to Find, Tame & Breed, Nether Update, Netherite Tools & More

Hoglins are one of the new mobs that came with the Nether update, but they can also be your friend!

Hoglins are one of the new mobs that have been added to Minecraft in the Nether Update.

They are the only real source of food in the Nether, making them a valuable commodity for players, but it turns out that you can make the hostile creatures your friend!

Owning a farm of hoglin livestock will do you very well in the game, so keep reading to find out how to build one!

Where to find Hoglins

Finding hoglins in Minecraft doesn’t require a lot of thinking, but there’s usually a bit of luck involved.

BROODING: New creatures and mobs lurk in the Crimson Forest!

Hoglins are only found in one place, and that’s the crimson forest biome, one of the three new biomes being introduced in the Nether Update.

READ MORE: Minecraft Nether Update

Hoglins can only spawn here, alongside piglins and zombified piglins.

Tame and Breed Hoglins

Hoglins are the only hostile mob in Minecraft that can be bred, and one of the only ones that drop food for you to eat.

WHEN I WAS A YOUNG WARTHOG: They actually make pretty cute pets!

This makes them very valuable in the Nether, but it also means that they’re dangerous.

However, they are suckers for crimson fungi!

READ MORE: How will Minecraft look on PS5?

These fungi are found in the crimson forest and are pretty much your number one tool for getting on their good side.

Once you have a supply and find a pack of hoglins, you’re ready to tame them and breed them!

PUPPY LOVE: It’s much easier than you’d think to breed Hoglins

But you’ll also need to build a shelter to hold and breed your hoglins, and for this, nether brick fence is the obvious choice.

Just make sure you always have some warped fungi handy to keep the hoglins away from the entrance.

Next, all you need to do is feed two adult hoglins that haven’t bred recently a crimson fungus, and a new baby hoglin will spawn nearby!

READ MORE: Minecraft Netherite Tool Guide