Minecraft: Best seeds in Bedrock Edition, seeds for pillagers, mansions, biomes, caves, temples, villages & more

There’s no guarantee you’ll start in a world you like. That’s where these seeds come in.

We all want to start Minecraft in that perfect world for what we want to do.

Maybe this is the time we will finally get to The End, or we just want to start near a village and spark a fight with Pillagers.

That’s where seeds come in.

These spawn you in a specific world, rather than the randomly generated one you get if you just dive straight in.

No matter what world you want, there’s a seed for you!

Remember, these seeds only work in the Bedrock Edition – That’s the Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and Windows 10 editions.

Deserted Island

We all need to practice social distancing right now, and there’s no better way to live that life in Minecraft than starting on a desert island!

With just you, sea turtles, and maybe a few Drowned it will take some nautical knowhow to survive.

Seed: -1865786728

Pillager raids

The pillagers have been in the game for a while now. It can be tricky to stumble into them, spark a raid, and pick up all the associated achievements though.

Fortunately, you don’t have to worry about that with this seed.

You get an outpost and a trio of villages nearby. After a bit of exploring to get your armour and weapons ready you can dive in!

Seed: 262834868

Dry Dry Ruins

Ok, so it’s not a Mario Kart track. Instead, it’s a desert wonderland.

With a temple, village, outpost, and some staggering topography it’s a fun little playground that gives you some immediate interaction with Minecraft’s more exciting features.

Seed: 2048971879

A shortcut to mushrooms

One of the weirder biomes, mushroom areas are pretty rare to just stumble across.

Well, now you can start there! Not only that, but there’s a shipwreck to explore and the mainland isn’t too far away if you want a more familiar feeling.

Seed: 992826707

The sample platter

Want a little bit of everything? We’ve got you covered.

MANSION: These can be surprisingly tough to find

With a variety of biomes, villages, and even a mansion you can do it all. There is also an extensive underground cave network to get lost in.

Seed: -972330367

