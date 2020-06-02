Minecraft Dungeons: How to get the Iron Golem – Guide, location, and more!

It’s not as straight-forward as you might think to summon this powerhouse to help you in battle!

When it comes to lending a helping hand against the hordes, look no further! Here’s how to get the Iron Golem in Minecraft Dungeons.

The Iron Golem

In Minecraft Dungeons the Iron Golem is, as the name suggests, a golem that can be summoned into battle to give you a helping & heavy hand!

They have incredibly powerful attacks and also a large amount of health to sway the odds in your favour!

However, to wield such power requires you to check off a few tasks from your Minecraft Dungeons to-do list. Let’s take a look at what you need to do to get it!

IRON WILL! This friendly companion doesn’t look kindly on those who mean you harm!

Complete the game

The Iron Golem can be summoned into battle by getting the Golem Kit.

Once you have this kit, you’ll be able to go ahead and summon your Iron pal to give you a hand when needed.

To get this kit, however, requires you to complete the game on both default and adventurer settings.

No small feat, but luckily we’ve got you covered if you’re stuck, with our extensive boss guides!

Once you’ve unlocked Apocolypse Difficulty, head back into Pumpin Pastures.

You can then get the Iron Golem Kit as a random drop or spawn in the level, however, you may need to play it through a couple times before you do!

If you fancy trying your luck with the wandering trader, you can always throw some gems down and see if you get the artifact.

Is The Iron Golem worth it?

In short – yes!

The Iron Golem is great as a distraction when getting swarmed by enemies.

Its sweeping attacks also have a great range, meaning that they are perfect for slowing down multiple foes at the same time. Not to mention, the Iron Golem is incredibly resilient too!

For everything Minecraft Dungeons, from secrets and rune locations to boss guides, or even all the latest news on upcoming DLCs, be sure to check back in with us!