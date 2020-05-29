Minecraft Dungeons: Pumpkin Pastures – Secret Level, Arch Haven, Rune Location, Tips, Tricks & More

Dungeons has finally launched, and rest assured that it is filled to the brim with secret levels and loot!

Minecraft Dungeons is finally out, and it has introduced a new direction to the iconic franchise, with an RPG experience centred around fighting mobs and grinding for gear.

As is the case with any official launch following a closed beta, there are a whole load of secret levels and goodies hidden in the game.

We’re here to run you through these secret levels, starting with Pumpkin Pastures.

Continue below to find out how to get to Pumpkin Pasture’s secret level, Arch Haven.

Unlock the Secret Level

Before attempting to get to the secret level, Arch Haven, be sure to have beaten the Soggy Caves.

We say this only because there are reports that Arch Haven will not be accessible if Soggy Caves has not been completed yet.

First, you’ll have to find the door.

The map changes every time you play, so the location of the unlock varies wildly, but the entrance to it is always the same: a pirate ship.

Once you find the entrance, go to the lower decks on the pirate ship and pay attention.

You will need to find the map in order to unlock the secret level.

When you finally approach the map, enemies will appear and gates will close.

When you have finally fought the enemies off, you will unlock the secret level.

Secret Rune Location

Once you have travelled across the harbour and ship, you will come across a chest after you jump across the cliff where a big Tree is situated by the Stone Wall.

The platform to unlock the dungeon is located behind the crate, so you’ll need to reach the top of the wall.

After defeating the enemies, move forward on top of the hill where you will ultimately reach the location shown in the picture above.

Once you have collected all 9 Runes (and the first one that was found in the camp), place all Runes in the church’

This will unlock a secret path for loot and a hidden level!

Tips & Tricks for Beginners

Minecraft Dungeons plays like any other isometric hack and slash game, just filled with Minecraft’s iconic clunky aesthetic.

For those new to the genre, it plays a lot like Diablo, but it’s got enough unique features to keep the older community interested.

However, we’ve got some tips and tricks for beginners to help you find your feet in the game.

