Minecraft Dungeons Artifacts: Every available item in game, totems, arrows, beacons, how to find them, buy them & more

Combat isn’t just a hack & slash affair. These items will help you overcome the odds.

Minecraft Dungeons has finally landed as is a huge hit.

The dungeon crawler take on Minecraft’s expansive universe offers a lot of customization when it comes to combat.

One of the keys to surviving waves of mobs and battling the toughest bosses is using artifacts.

Minecraft Dungeons artifacts

Minecraft Dungeons is full of items that can help you in combat. These items are known as artifacts.

Each one can be found at different level values, and obviously the higher the level the better the effect it has.

How to find artifacts in Minecraft Dungeons

While these artifacts can be found around the levels and come as rewards for defeating bosses, there is no guarantee that a certain artifact will be in a certain place.

PICK WISELY: You can only take three artifacts into battle

While that means you can’t be sure of finding the exact one you want, it does mean you have to think on your feet and find inventive ways of surviving. Which makes the game even better.

Buy artifacts

You can also buy a random artifact in your camp.

To do this you need visit the Wandering Trader, who appears after you defeat Pumpkin Patch on Default difficulty.

ORDER TO GO: Grab a new artifact from the Wandering Trader

It’s not cheap, but as emeralds are pretty easy to get you should buy at least one every time you get back to camp.

How to use artifacts

You can equip three artifacts to your quick bar.

These are used with X, Y, and B on Xbox, or Square, Triangle, and Circle on PS4.

DEAL DAMAGE: Hit multiple foes at once with this one

It is best to have a nice balance between offensive, defensive, and effect artifacts if you are playing by yourself.

If you’ve partied up then you should coordinate your artifacts so that all your bases are covered.

Every artifact in Minecraft Dungeons

Here’s a list of every artifact in Minecraft Dungeons and that all-important cooldown time before you can use them again!

Artifact Ability Cooldown Boots of Swiftness Gives a short boost to movement speed 5 seconds Corrupted Beacon Fires a high-powered beam causing continuous damage to mobs None Death Cap Mushroom Greatly increases attack and movement speed 30 seconds Fireworks Arrow Loads a fireworks arrow that explodes on impact 30 seconds Fishing Rod Pulls the closest mob into range + briefly stuns them 5 seconds Flaming Quiver Gives you seven fire arrows 30 seconds Ghost Cloak Briefly gain Ghost Form, allowing you to move through mobs and absorb some damage 6 seconds Harvester Releases stored souls in an explosion 1 second Iron Hide Amulet Provides a major boost to defence for a short time 25 seconds Light Feather Lets you tumble through the air, stunning and pushing enemies back as you go 3 seconds Lightning Rod You can spend souls to call down a bolt of lightning onto an area None Love Medallion Turn up to three hostile mobs into allies for ten seconds before they disappear 30 seconds Shock Powder Stuns nearby enemies 15 seconds Soul Healer Heals the most injured ally nearby, including yourself 1 second Tasty Bone Summons a wolf companion to aid you in battle 30 seconds Torment Quiver Gives slow arrows that knocks back mobs and passes through walls 1 second Totem of Regeneration Creates a circular aura, healing you and your allies 25 seconds Totem of Shielding Creates a circular area that is shielded from enemy projectiles 20 seconds Wind Horn Pushes enemies away from you and slows them briefly 10 seconds Wonderful Wheat Summons a Llama companion to aid you in battle 30 seconds

The best artifacts to use in Minecraft Dungeons

It is tough to say which one artifact is better than all the rest.

It depends on your own playstyle, the level, and type of mob you are up against.

However, things like the Flaming Quiver are always useful, as are both Totems.

Anything that summons a companion is useful if you are playing by yourself as it can help break up waves of mobs.

