Minecraft

Minecraft Dungeons Artifacts: Every available item in game, totems, arrows, beacons, how to find them, buy them & more

Combat isn’t just a hack & slash affair. These items will help you overcome the odds.

Toby Durant by Toby Durant May 27, 2020
minecraft dungeons artifacts

Minecraft Dungeons has finally landed as is a huge hit.

The dungeon crawler take on Minecraft’s expansive universe offers a lot of customization when it comes to combat.

One of the keys to surviving waves of mobs and battling the toughest bosses is using artifacts.

Contents hide
1 Minecraft Dungeons artifacts
2 How to find artifacts in Minecraft Dungeons
3 Buy artifacts
4 How to use artifacts
5 Every artifact in Minecraft Dungeons
6 The best artifacts to use in Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons artifacts

Minecraft Dungeons is full of items that can help you in combat. These items are known as artifacts.

Each one can be found at different level values, and obviously the higher the level the better the effect it has.

How to find artifacts in Minecraft Dungeons

While these artifacts can be found around the levels and come as rewards for defeating bosses, there is no guarantee that a certain artifact will be in a certain place.

minecraft dungeons equipment
PICK WISELY: You can only take three artifacts into battle

While that means you can’t be sure of finding the exact one you want, it does mean you have to think on your feet and find inventive ways of surviving. Which makes the game even better.

Buy artifacts

You can also buy a random artifact in your camp.

To do this you need visit the Wandering Trader, who appears after you defeat Pumpkin Patch on Default difficulty.

wandering trader minecraft dungeons
ORDER TO GO: Grab a new artifact from the Wandering Trader

It’s not cheap, but as emeralds are pretty easy to get you should buy at least one every time you get back to camp.

How to use artifacts

You can equip three artifacts to your quick bar.

These are used with X, Y, and B on Xbox, or Square, Triangle, and Circle on PS4.

minecraft dungeons corrupted beacon
DEAL DAMAGE: Hit multiple foes at once with this one

It is best to have a nice balance between offensive, defensive, and effect artifacts if you are playing by yourself.

If you’ve partied up then you should coordinate your artifacts so that all your bases are covered.

Every artifact in Minecraft Dungeons

Here’s a list of every artifact in Minecraft Dungeons and that all-important cooldown time before you can use them again!

ArtifactAbilityCooldown
Boots of SwiftnessGives a short boost to movement speed5 seconds
Corrupted BeaconFires a high-powered beam causing continuous damage to mobsNone
Death Cap MushroomGreatly increases attack and movement speed30 seconds
Fireworks ArrowLoads a fireworks arrow that explodes on impact30 seconds
Fishing RodPulls the closest mob into range + briefly stuns them5 seconds
Flaming QuiverGives you seven fire arrows30 seconds
Ghost CloakBriefly gain Ghost Form, allowing you to move through mobs and absorb some damage6 seconds
HarvesterReleases stored souls in an explosion1 second
Iron Hide AmuletProvides a major boost to defence for a short time25 seconds
Light FeatherLets you tumble through the air, stunning and pushing enemies back as you go3 seconds
Lightning RodYou can spend souls to call down a bolt of lightning onto an areaNone
Love MedallionTurn up to three hostile mobs into allies for ten seconds before they disappear30 seconds
Shock PowderStuns nearby enemies15 seconds
Soul HealerHeals the most injured ally nearby, including yourself1 second
Tasty BoneSummons a wolf companion to aid you in battle30 seconds
Torment QuiverGives slow arrows that knocks back mobs and passes through walls1 second
Totem of RegenerationCreates a circular aura, healing you and your allies25 seconds
Totem of ShieldingCreates a circular area that is shielded from enemy projectiles20 seconds
Wind HornPushes enemies away from you and slows them briefly10 seconds
Wonderful WheatSummons a Llama companion to aid you in battle30 seconds

The best artifacts to use in Minecraft Dungeons

It is tough to say which one artifact is better than all the rest.

It depends on your own playstyle, the level, and type of mob you are up against.

However, things like the Flaming Quiver are always useful, as are both Totems.

Anything that summons a companion is useful if you are playing by yourself as it can help break up waves of mobs.

