Minecraft Dungeons Artifacts: Every available item in game, totems, arrows, beacons, how to find them, buy them & more
Combat isn’t just a hack & slash affair. These items will help you overcome the odds.
Minecraft Dungeons has finally landed as is a huge hit.
The dungeon crawler take on Minecraft’s expansive universe offers a lot of customization when it comes to combat.
One of the keys to surviving waves of mobs and battling the toughest bosses is using artifacts.
Minecraft Dungeons artifacts
Minecraft Dungeons is full of items that can help you in combat. These items are known as artifacts.
Each one can be found at different level values, and obviously the higher the level the better the effect it has.
How to find artifacts in Minecraft Dungeons
While these artifacts can be found around the levels and come as rewards for defeating bosses, there is no guarantee that a certain artifact will be in a certain place.
While that means you can’t be sure of finding the exact one you want, it does mean you have to think on your feet and find inventive ways of surviving. Which makes the game even better.
Buy artifacts
You can also buy a random artifact in your camp.
To do this you need visit the Wandering Trader, who appears after you defeat Pumpkin Patch on Default difficulty.
It’s not cheap, but as emeralds are pretty easy to get you should buy at least one every time you get back to camp.
How to use artifacts
You can equip three artifacts to your quick bar.
These are used with X, Y, and B on Xbox, or Square, Triangle, and Circle on PS4.
It is best to have a nice balance between offensive, defensive, and effect artifacts if you are playing by yourself.
If you’ve partied up then you should coordinate your artifacts so that all your bases are covered.
Every artifact in Minecraft Dungeons
Here’s a list of every artifact in Minecraft Dungeons and that all-important cooldown time before you can use them again!
|Artifact
|Ability
|Cooldown
|Boots of Swiftness
|Gives a short boost to movement speed
|5 seconds
|Corrupted Beacon
|Fires a high-powered beam causing continuous damage to mobs
|None
|Death Cap Mushroom
|Greatly increases attack and movement speed
|30 seconds
|Fireworks Arrow
|Loads a fireworks arrow that explodes on impact
|30 seconds
|Fishing Rod
|Pulls the closest mob into range + briefly stuns them
|5 seconds
|Flaming Quiver
|Gives you seven fire arrows
|30 seconds
|Ghost Cloak
|Briefly gain Ghost Form, allowing you to move through mobs and absorb some damage
|6 seconds
|Harvester
|Releases stored souls in an explosion
|1 second
|Iron Hide Amulet
|Provides a major boost to defence for a short time
|25 seconds
|Light Feather
|Lets you tumble through the air, stunning and pushing enemies back as you go
|3 seconds
|Lightning Rod
|You can spend souls to call down a bolt of lightning onto an area
|None
|Love Medallion
|Turn up to three hostile mobs into allies for ten seconds before they disappear
|30 seconds
|Shock Powder
|Stuns nearby enemies
|15 seconds
|Soul Healer
|Heals the most injured ally nearby, including yourself
|1 second
|Tasty Bone
|Summons a wolf companion to aid you in battle
|30 seconds
|Torment Quiver
|Gives slow arrows that knocks back mobs and passes through walls
|1 second
|Totem of Regeneration
|Creates a circular aura, healing you and your allies
|25 seconds
|Totem of Shielding
|Creates a circular area that is shielded from enemy projectiles
|20 seconds
|Wind Horn
|Pushes enemies away from you and slows them briefly
|10 seconds
|Wonderful Wheat
|Summons a Llama companion to aid you in battle
|30 seconds
The best artifacts to use in Minecraft Dungeons
It is tough to say which one artifact is better than all the rest.
It depends on your own playstyle, the level, and type of mob you are up against.
However, things like the Flaming Quiver are always useful, as are both Totems.
Anything that summons a companion is useful if you are playing by yourself as it can help break up waves of mobs.
