Madden 21: Everything you need to know about the new Pass Rush moves

Learn how to master the new gameplay elements around pass rush and sack the QB!

In Madden 21, the pass rush moves are the hottest new gameplay elements everyone can’t wait to try.

With it being one of the biggest updates to the latest game, it will require some attention when you first get to grips with it.

Huddle GG has worked with EA Sports to cover the new mechanics in a youtube video.

So here’s how to master the new pass rush moves.

Pass Rush Meter

The first thing you will notice about the new system is a bar with the words “PASS MOVES” and small indicator with notches next to it.

Each play you can use these notches to make pass rushing moves. But use them wisely, once they are used up you can’t do any rush moves.

FOCUS: A whole new system creates a lot of attention on rushing the passer

As each play goes by, you will recover another notch of ability.

OL Blocking Meter

It would be unfair if there wasn’t a way to counter these moves. You will notice that the OL also has an indicator that shows their ability to defend the rush moves.

There are two sides to the meter which indicates which side they would be more vulnerable. The more notches colored in, the better they will be at blocking the rush moves.

CHESS MATCH: There is a skill in timing your attacks on the OL

The OL builds these bars through learning through the game. So the more a rusher attacks the same side, the more the OL will gain strength in defending it.

This should make repetitive play a thing of the past and something many Madden fans should rejoice over.

Over the course of the game, the OL will get better and better. Making the finishes even more tense.

Player Rotation & Repositioning

The system works on a player-by-player basis.

So rotating your defensive line will keep the OL on their toes. Taking out your pass rushers on obvious rushing plays could be crucial. So will strength in depth in the roster.

Another way around the OL system, is to move the players around the line to face new blockers.

You can swap ends, or move a 3-4 end to the A gap and keep the OL on edge.

Pass Rush Buttons

With a new mechanism comes new button systems.

The pass rush moves are now housed on the right stick.

NEW BUTTONS: Keep track of the fact you need to learn to use the right stick

Speed Rush – RT – Press this when you make contact and you will blow by the blocker. Finesse move players with have the best success rate.

Rip – RS Up – This pulls the blocker toward the defender whilst he slides past. This works best with players with high finesse move ratings.

Bull Rush – RS Down – Press it when you contact the lineman and you’ll bump them back. This works best with players with high power move ratings.

Club/Swim – RS Left/Right – This pushing out the hands of the blocker and aggressively pushes them to the side. These work best with players rating high in power moves. Club happens more on contact, whereas swim is once contact has been engaged.

Look for the right matchup

Using the right move for the right player is absolutely crucial for success.

But also using them against the right player also plays a role.

NEW MECHANISMS: Keep track of your stamina points for the rush moves

Know your team and which players are better suited to what type of move. Then scout your opposition for their weaknesses.

Find yourself playing against an OL blocker with lower strength? Then use power moves. If he’s slower? Use speed or finesse moves.

X-factor and Superstar abilities

These abilities can give a boost to the performance and outcomes on both sides of the ball.

X-factor Abilities

Blitz – When they enter the zone, all opposing blockers have their resistance bars wiped out (Aaron Donald)

Relentless– When they enter the zone, their pass rush moves are free (JJ Watt, Nick Bosa)

Superstar Abilities

Adrenaline Rush – Sacks restore all pass rush points (Von Miller)

B.O.G.O – Grants a free pass rush move after spending a point (Josh Allen)

Defensive Rally – Adds a pash rush point to all defensive linemen on 3rd and 4th down (Arik Armstead)

El Toro – Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points (Aaron Donald, JJ Watt, Fletcher Cox, Myles Garratt, Chris Jones, Grady Jarrett, Deforest Buckner)

Extra Credit – Grants an additional pass rush point (Nick Bosa)

Instant Rebate – Successful block shed grants an extra pass rush point (Cameron Jordan, Kenny Clark)

Mr Big Stop – Start 3rd and 4th down with at least half of your pass rush points (Za’Darius Smith)

Ripper – Rip rush moves partially ignore blocker resistance (Geno Atkins)

Swim Club – Swim/Club partially ignores blocker resistance (Joey Bosa, JJ Watt, Demarcus Lawrence, Arik Armstead)

Speedster – Speed rush moves partially ignores blocker resistance (Nick Bosa, Danielle Hunter)

Get the practice in when the game is out, these moves will be difference makers.

