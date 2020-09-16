*BREAKING* Madden 21: Title Update #4 is LIVE – Patch Notes, Gameplay, MUT Squads, Visual Changes & more
A new patch has arrived to EA’s sports title less than a week after the last update! Find out more here.
It may be less than a week since EA release Title Update #3 on Madden 21, but they’re already back with another patch!
Keep reading for the full patch notes for Title Update #4.
Release Date
Title Update #4 went live on all platforms (Xbox One, PS4 and Steam) on Wednesday, 16 September at 11am ET/ 4pm BST.
Check out what’s included in the new patch below.
Title Update #4 Patch Notes
After a lengthy patch arrived in the form of Title Update #3 last week, it’s no surprise that Title Update #4 is much shorter.
MUT Squads
- Addressed an issue when MUT Squad Roles are not being respected properly when performing certain pass plays
- Addressed an issue when on Fake Kick run plays the MUT Squad Roles were not being respected properly
Gameplay
- Addressed an issue when two users on offense cannot pass the ball after a handoff on RPO Peeks and Reads
Visual
- Addressed additional visual issues with player uniforms
Technical
- Addressed an issue where Origin PC players would receive an error message and were unable to boot Madden NFL 21
