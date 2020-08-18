[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
*BREAKING* EA Play REVEALED – New Subscription Service to Replace EA Access

EA have rebranded their major subscription service that allows players early access to huge titles.

by Brandon Ridgely Aug 18, 2020
EA Play

EA Access has given players early access to many major EA titles coming up this year.

This will change, however, with the new creation EA Play.

EA Play will be replacing EA Access and Origin Access Basic as the new rebranded subscription service.

EA Play will come with some new benefits for Madden 21, FIFA 21, and Star Wars: Squadrons.

For Madden 21, this includes early access starting on 21 August via the Madden 21 trial, EA Play Challenges, a Madden Ultimate Team pack on launch, three Gold Team Fantasy packs per month, and other in-game benefits.

For FIFA 21, this includes early access to the FIFA 21 trial on 1 October, and pre-launch challenges that can unlock benefits in-game for FIFA Ultimate Team.

For Star Wars: Squadrons, this includes in-game perks and vanity/cosmetic items armor and paint sets.

You can see these benefits laid out below:

EA Play FIFA 21 Madden 21 Star Wars: Squadrons
NEW SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE: EA Play is evolving EA Access as its new replacement

EA Play will cost $4.99 a month, and EA Play Pro, which extends access to all EA titles, will cost $14.99 a month.

