Some buttons have moved and new abilities have been added. Don’t get caught out of position on the field!

Madden 21 controls are slightly different this year and people playing the trial have the advantage of getting used to the new game.

Whether you’re new to the game, or a pro player used to dominating, there is some new buttons to get to grips with.

The main difference being the new pass-rushing mechanics with new styles of beating OL off the block.

Lets jump in!

Offense Controls

Here’s what you need to know when you have the ball.

Madden 21 Passing Controls

Activity Xbox One Controls PS4 Controls Low Pass Hold LT whilst passing Hold L2 whilst passing High Pass Hold LB whilst passing Hold L1 whilst passing Bullet Pass Hold pass button Hold pass button Touch Pass Press & release timing of pass button Press & release timing of pass button Lob Pass Tap pass button Tap pass button Scramble LS + RT LS + R2 Pump Fake Double tap pass button Double tap pass button Throw Away Press in RS Press in RS Throw – #1 A X Throw – #2 B O Throw – #3 X ■ Throw – #4 Y ▲ Throw – #5 RB R1

Passing is pretty much unchanged from previous versions but learning how to introduce different types of passing into your game is massive.

Try to avoid doing a bullet pass for every play. With picks being a bigger part of Madden 21, utilize the low and high passes too.

Madden 21 Ball Carrier Controls

Activity Xbox One Controls PS4 Controls Stiff Arm A X Dive X ■ Spin B or rotate RS O or rotate RS Hurdle Y ▲ Jump Hurdle Y + LS ▲+LS Pitch LB L1 Sprint RT R2 Protect Ball RB R1 Truck RS Up RS Up Dead Leg RS Down RS Down Juke Left RS Left RS Left Juke Right RS Right RS Right

The ball carrier buttons have been moved around slightly so the previous precision modifier is now a taunting button.

The Dead Leg is a new style of juking that is aimed at stopping in your tracks and letting defenders go flying past you.

Madden 21 Ball In Air Offensive Controls

Activity Xbox One Controls PS4 Controls Possession Catch A X Switch Player B O Run After Catch X ■ Aggressive Catch Y ▲ Defensive Assist LB L1 Strafe LT L2 Sprint RT R2

Nothing much has changed here but the importance of getting it right has.

If you get it wrong you will get picked or make simple drops more often in this years game.

Madden 21 Blocking Controls

Activity Xbox One Controls PS4 Controls Player Movement LS LS Switch Player B O Aggressive Impact Block RS Up RS Up Aggressive Cut Block RS Down RS Down

It’s rare you would be controlling a blocker outside of The Yard mode, but just in case!

Madden 21 Preplay Offense Controls

Activity Xbox One Controls PS4 Controls Motion Player LS Left or Right (Hold) LS Left or Right (Hold) Player Lock Double Press LS Double Press LS Pass Protection LB L1 Show Play Art LT L2 Fake Snap RB R1 X-Factor Vision RT R2 Hot Route Y ▲ Audible X ■ Switch Player B O Snap Ball A X Pre-Play Menu Press RS Press RS Timeout Menu Button Touchpad Gameplay Camera Zoom In D-pad down D-pad down Gameplay Camera Zoom Out D-pad up D-pad up

Not much is different with the pre-snap controls but setting up your player is key to success in Madden.

So if you don’t know these off by heart, practice.

Madden 21 Player Locked Receiver Controls

Activity Xbox One Controls PS4 Controls Individual Play Art LT L2 Just-Go Release RT R2 Player Lock Double press RS Double press RS Route Running LS LS Change up (on LOS) Flick RS Flick RS Foot Fire (on LOS) Hold RS Hold RS Conservative Change-up release A X Cut Out of Press (on LOS) Flick RS Flick RS

Again, these are most useful when playing as a WR in The Yard or face of the franchise, but worth knowing.

Defensive Controls

Madden 21 Defensive Pursuit Controls

Activity Xbox One Controls PS4 Controls Strafe LT L2 Sprint RT R2 Defensive Assist LB L1 Strip Ball RB R1 Breakdown Tackle A X Aggressive / Dive Tackle X ■ Switch Player B O Hit Stick RS Up RS Up Cut Stick RS Down RS Down Blow-Up Block RS Flick RS Flick

When defending its best to use conservative tackling so you don’t miss and leave a wide-open score.

But if you are feeling brave, and controlling Bobby Wagner, the hit stick can be deadly.

Madden 21 Ball In Air Defensive Controls

Activity Xbox One Controls PS4 Controls Sprint RT R2 Strafe LT L2 Defensive Assist LB L1 Ball Hawk Y ▲ Swat X ■ Switch Player B O Play Receiver A X

Despite the changes to the speed of control, usering is still the best way to go on defense.

It’s hard but the difference when you crack it is huge.

Madden 21 Defensive Engaged Controls (incl. Pass Rush)

Activity Xbox One Controls PS4 Controls Reach Tackle LS Left or Right + X LS Left or Right + ■ Swat Y ▲ Bull Rush RS Down RS Down Switch Player B O Club/Swim Move RS Left or Right RS Left or Right Rip Move RS Up RS Up Speed Move RT R2 Contain LT L2

Playing the defensive line has completely changed for Madden 21.

Along with these button additions there is a whole new points system you will see on the screen, with OL having their equivalent.

OL will learn from your moves, so do the same move too much and it won’t be effective anymore.

Switch up users on the DL, and switch up moves.

Madden 21 Defensive Coverage Controls

Activity Xbox One Controls PS4 Controls Press/Chuck Receiver A + LS X + LS Switch Player B O Player Movement LS LS Strafe LT L2 Defensive Assist LB L1

This is mainly for those that want to play as a CB, whether this is in The Yard or a regular mode.

We would advise usering the MLB or SS.

Madden 21 Preplay Defensive Controls

Activity Xbox One Controls PS4 Controls Linebacker Audible Right D-pad Right D-pad Defensive Line Audible Left D-pad Left D-pad Defensive Keys LB L1 Show Play Art LT L2 Fake Snap RB R1 X-Factor Vision RT R2 Coverage Audible Y ▲ Audible X ■ Switch Player B O Defensive Hot Route A X Pre-Play Menu Press RS Press RS Timeout Menu Button Touchpad Gameplay Camera Zoom In D-pad down D-pad down Gameplay Camera Zoom Out D-pad up D-pad up Show / Weak Side Gap Assignment RT + A + B R2 + X + O Pump Up Crowd RS Up RS Up

Now you know all the buttons for Madden 21 it’s time to practice, practice, practice!

