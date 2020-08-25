Madden 21: Complete Controls Guide for PS4 & Xbox One – Offense, Defense, Pass Rush, Ball Stick Carrier, The Yard, Franchise Mode & more
Some buttons have moved and new abilities have been added. Don’t get caught out of position on the field!
Madden 21 controls are slightly different this year and people playing the trial have the advantage of getting used to the new game.
Whether you’re new to the game, or a pro player used to dominating, there is some new buttons to get to grips with.
The main difference being the new pass-rushing mechanics with new styles of beating OL off the block.
Lets jump in!
Offense Controls
Here’s what you need to know when you have the ball.
Madden 21 Passing Controls
|Activity
|Xbox One Controls
|PS4 Controls
|Low Pass
|Hold LT whilst passing
|Hold L2 whilst passing
|High Pass
|Hold LB whilst passing
|Hold L1 whilst passing
|Bullet Pass
|Hold pass button
|Hold pass button
|Touch Pass
|Press & release timing of pass button
|Press & release timing of pass button
|Lob Pass
|Tap pass button
|Tap pass button
|Scramble
|LS + RT
|LS + R2
|Pump Fake
|Double tap pass button
|Double tap pass button
|Throw Away
|Press in RS
|Press in RS
|Throw – #1
|A
|X
|Throw – #2
|B
|O
|Throw – #3
|X
|■
|Throw – #4
|Y
|▲
|Throw – #5
|RB
|R1
Passing is pretty much unchanged from previous versions but learning how to introduce different types of passing into your game is massive.
Try to avoid doing a bullet pass for every play. With picks being a bigger part of Madden 21, utilize the low and high passes too.
Madden 21 Ball Carrier Controls
|Activity
|Xbox One Controls
|PS4 Controls
|Stiff Arm
|A
|X
|Dive
|X
|■
|Spin
|B or rotate RS
|O or rotate RS
|Hurdle
|Y
|▲
|Jump Hurdle
|Y + LS
|▲+LS
|Pitch
|LB
|L1
|Sprint
|RT
|R2
|Protect Ball
|RB
|R1
|Truck
|RS Up
|RS Up
|Dead Leg
|RS Down
|RS Down
|Juke Left
|RS Left
|RS Left
|Juke Right
|RS Right
|RS Right
The ball carrier buttons have been moved around slightly so the previous precision modifier is now a taunting button.
The Dead Leg is a new style of juking that is aimed at stopping in your tracks and letting defenders go flying past you.
Madden 21 Ball In Air Offensive Controls
|Activity
|Xbox One Controls
|PS4 Controls
|Possession Catch
|A
|X
|Switch Player
|B
|O
|Run After Catch
|X
|■
|Aggressive Catch
|Y
|▲
|Defensive Assist
|LB
|L1
|Strafe
|LT
|L2
|Sprint
|RT
|R2
Nothing much has changed here but the importance of getting it right has.
If you get it wrong you will get picked or make simple drops more often in this years game.
Madden 21 Blocking Controls
|Activity
|Xbox One Controls
|PS4 Controls
|Player Movement
|LS
|LS
|Switch Player
|B
|O
|Aggressive Impact Block
|RS Up
|RS Up
|Aggressive Cut Block
|RS Down
|RS Down
It’s rare you would be controlling a blocker outside of The Yard mode, but just in case!
Madden 21 Preplay Offense Controls
|Activity
|Xbox One Controls
|PS4 Controls
|Motion Player
|LS Left or Right (Hold)
|LS Left or Right (Hold)
|Player Lock
|Double Press LS
|Double Press LS
|Pass Protection
|LB
|L1
|Show Play Art
|LT
|L2
|Fake Snap
|RB
|R1
|X-Factor Vision
|RT
|R2
|Hot Route
|Y
|▲
|Audible
|X
|■
|Switch Player
|B
|O
|Snap Ball
|A
|X
|Pre-Play Menu
|Press RS
|Press RS
|Timeout
|Menu Button
|Touchpad
|Gameplay Camera Zoom In
|D-pad down
|D-pad down
|Gameplay Camera Zoom Out
|D-pad up
|D-pad up
Not much is different with the pre-snap controls but setting up your player is key to success in Madden.
So if you don’t know these off by heart, practice.
Madden 21 Player Locked Receiver Controls
|Activity
|Xbox One Controls
|PS4 Controls
|Individual Play Art
|LT
|L2
|Just-Go Release
|RT
|R2
|Player Lock
|Double press RS
|Double press RS
|Route Running
|LS
|LS
|Change up (on LOS)
|Flick RS
|Flick RS
|Foot Fire (on LOS)
|Hold RS
|Hold RS
|Conservative Change-up release
|A
|X
|Cut Out of Press (on LOS)
|Flick RS
|Flick RS
Again, these are most useful when playing as a WR in The Yard or face of the franchise, but worth knowing.
Defensive Controls
Madden 21 Defensive Pursuit Controls
|Activity
|Xbox One Controls
|PS4 Controls
|Strafe
|LT
|L2
|Sprint
|RT
|R2
|Defensive Assist
|LB
|L1
|Strip Ball
|RB
|R1
|Breakdown Tackle
|A
|X
|Aggressive / Dive Tackle
|X
|■
|Switch Player
|B
|O
|Hit Stick
|RS Up
|RS Up
|Cut Stick
|RS Down
|RS Down
|Blow-Up Block
|RS Flick
|RS Flick
When defending its best to use conservative tackling so you don’t miss and leave a wide-open score.
But if you are feeling brave, and controlling Bobby Wagner, the hit stick can be deadly.
Madden 21 Ball In Air Defensive Controls
|Activity
|Xbox One Controls
|PS4 Controls
|Sprint
|RT
|R2
|Strafe
|LT
|L2
|Defensive Assist
|LB
|L1
|Ball Hawk
|Y
|▲
|Swat
|X
|■
|Switch Player
|B
|O
|Play Receiver
|A
|X
Despite the changes to the speed of control, usering is still the best way to go on defense.
It’s hard but the difference when you crack it is huge.
Madden 21 Defensive Engaged Controls (incl. Pass Rush)
|Activity
|Xbox One Controls
|PS4 Controls
|Reach Tackle
|LS Left or Right + X
|LS Left or Right + ■
|Swat
|Y
|▲
|Bull Rush
|RS Down
|RS Down
|Switch Player
|B
|O
|Club/Swim Move
|RS Left or Right
|RS Left or Right
|Rip Move
|RS Up
|RS Up
|Speed Move
|RT
|R2
|Contain
|LT
|L2
Playing the defensive line has completely changed for Madden 21.
Along with these button additions there is a whole new points system you will see on the screen, with OL having their equivalent.
OL will learn from your moves, so do the same move too much and it won’t be effective anymore.
Switch up users on the DL, and switch up moves.
Madden 21 Defensive Coverage Controls
|Activity
|Xbox One Controls
|PS4 Controls
|Press/Chuck Receiver
|A + LS
|X + LS
|Switch Player
|B
|O
|Player Movement
|LS
|LS
|Strafe
|LT
|L2
|Defensive Assist
|LB
|L1
This is mainly for those that want to play as a CB, whether this is in The Yard or a regular mode.
We would advise usering the MLB or SS.
Madden 21 Preplay Defensive Controls
|Activity
|Xbox One Controls
|PS4 Controls
|Linebacker Audible
|Right D-pad
|Right D-pad
|Defensive Line Audible
|Left D-pad
|Left D-pad
|Defensive Keys
|LB
|L1
|Show Play Art
|LT
|L2
|Fake Snap
|RB
|R1
|X-Factor Vision
|RT
|R2
|Coverage Audible
|Y
|▲
|Audible
|X
|■
|Switch Player
|B
|O
|Defensive Hot Route
|A
|X
|Pre-Play Menu
|Press RS
|Press RS
|Timeout
|Menu Button
|Touchpad
|Gameplay Camera Zoom In
|D-pad down
|D-pad down
|Gameplay Camera Zoom Out
|D-pad up
|D-pad up
|Show / Weak Side Gap Assignment
|RT + A + B
|R2 + X + O
|Pump Up Crowd
|RS Up
|RS Up
Now you know all the buttons for Madden 21 it’s time to practice, practice, practice!
