Madden

Madden 21 Spokesplayer: What is this new addition? Trailer, teaser, release date, EA Access & more

EA has announced a new feature out of the blue! Where will this Spokesplayer enter the new game?

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Aug 17, 2020
madden 21 spokesplayer news

A bizarre new teaser for Madden 21 has dropped.

Who and what is the “Spokesplayer”?

Madden 21 Spokesplayer

Revealed out of the blue with a twitter video, The Spokesplayer seems to be a mouth-piece for players.

madden 21 spokesplayer
HEADSCRATCHER: What is this new feature?

This could be attached to the loud, brash game mode The Yard which was revealed last week but right now there is very little known about this part of the new game.

More is coming on 19 August so check back for the latest!

Madden 21 release date

The new Madden arrives on 28 August, but for those that can’t wait you can play early.

The Deluxe and MVP Editions both carry early access with availablity from 25 August.

Those with EA Access will get a 10-hour trial starting at some point this week. The expectation is it will be live on 21 August, though it could be earlier.

READ MORE: Madden 21: The Yard is Madden for a new generation

