Madden 21: Best quarterbacks in Franchise Mode, Face of the Franchise – Mahomes, Russell, Jackson & more

The top passers in EA’s latest NFL game all bring something a little different to the offense.

The Madden 21 ratings are coming in!

We now know the best quarterbacks in the game when Madden 21 arrives.

Let’s take a look!

How to choose the best quarterbacks in Madden 21 Franchise Mode

In this article we will be looking at the best passers Madden 21 has to offer in offline game modes. That is Franchise Mode, Exhibition, and within Face of the Franchise mode.

We aren’t concerned with age, contract status, or anything but the OVR here. So, let’s take a look at the very best quarterbacks Madden 21 has to offer!

Patrick Mahomes (99 OVR)

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes was the first member of the 99 Club to be revealed.

He has a massive 97 throw power along with 97 throw under power and 90 break sack.

MASTER MAGICIAN: Mahomes will be tough to beat in Madden 21

Mahomes is also deadly accurate, with 97 short, 95 medium, and 93 deep accuracy.

With 81 speed and 87 acceleration he can also pick up yards with his feet.

Russell Wilson (97 OVR)

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Next up is Seattle’s superstar Russell Wilson with a massive 97 OVR.

Wilson has a strong arm, with 91 throw power, 95 throw under pressure, and 93 break sack.

He’s also a well-balanced passer with 94 short, 94 medium, and 96 deep accuracy.

Wilson is also quick with his feet, his 86 speed and 90 acceleration will cause trouble for defenses.

Lamar Jackson (94 OVR)

Team: Baltimore Ravens

The reigning MVP and Madden 21 cover star has the third-highest OVR at 94.

Jackson’s best weapon is his feet, with 96 speed and 96 acceleration he is one of the fastest players in the game.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN: Lamar will be too fast for nearly everyone

Along with that he has 92 throw power, 94 throw under pressure, 95 break sack, and 95 throw on the run.

Jackson is not as accurate as others, with 92 short, 83 medium, and 86 deep.

Drew Brees (93 OVR)

Team: New Orleans Saints

Brees is the highest rated passer among the veteran generation of QBs.

He’s a dart thrower, with 99 short, 97 medium, and 89 deep accuracy. Brees also has 99 play action, 84 throw power, and 98 throw under pressure.

Tom Brady (90 OVR)

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay’s new QB, the six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, is next.

NEW LOOK: After 20 years in Boston, Tom Brady will play in Tampa this year

Brady is a classic pocket passer, with 97 play action, 90 throw power, and 90 throw under pressure.

Like Brees, he is brutally accurate, with 96 short, 91 medium, 91 deep accuracy stats.

Aaron Rodgers (89 OVR)

Team: Green Bay Packers

Next up is Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. It’s a low OVR for Rodgers, but he is still a top player.

With 94 throw power, 89 throw under pressure, and 88 break sack he is good in the pocket.

He has 90 short, 88 medium, and 90 deep accuracy, as well as 90 play action.

Rodgers is good on the run too, with 77 speed, 82 acceleration, and 90 throw on the run.

Matt Ryan (87 OVR)

Team: Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons former MVP Matt Ryan is next. He has 88 throw power, 89 throw under pressure, 91 play action, and 89 throw on the run.

Ryan is deadly accurate too, with 95 short, 90 medium, and 88 deep accuracy.

Other Madden 21 quarterback ratings

Name Team OVR Deshaun Watson Houston Texans 86 Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles 84 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys 84 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 76 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 73 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers 71 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 70 Jalen Hurts Philadeplhia Eagles 68

