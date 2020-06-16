Madden 21: Face of the Franchise game mode returns with ‘Rise to Fame’

One of the best game modes of Madden 20 will return for the next installment.

Madden 21 has had its grand reveal today, and with it, we have the confirmation that the acclaimed game mode will return.

The launch has also indicated major gameplay changes and confirmed release date.

Madden 21 – Face of the Franchise

In news that will please many Madden fans, EA Sports has confirmed in its reveal that Face of the Franchise will return.

It will be called ‘Rise to Fame’ and we have been teased with some details that it will include your character playing in high school.

If you didn’t play this game mode on Madden 20, you missed out. In a relatively cinematic experience, this mode is about creating yourself and then trying to overcome adversity to being drafted 1st overall.

THE NEXT LAMAR: Face of the franchise lets you become the next Lamar Jackson

We are hoping that for Madden 21 there is more depth, as it was over a bit quickly in the current game. But the reveal hints at this being the case with the following;

“You’ll be able to play two seasons of the College Football Playoffs where you’ll attempt to win not one, but two NCAA Championships. While in college you’ll have the chance to stay as a quarterback or switch positions to a running back or wide receiver.” – EA SPORTS Madden 21 Reveal Notes

This isn’t quite the full NCAA game we were hoping to be included, but given the circumstances, it’s extra depth in a game mode we love. So we won’t be complaining!

Official Reveal & Trailer

Originally scheduled for 1 June but delayed for obvious reasons, EA decided to give the Madden 21 trailer its own reveal rather than just putting it into EA Play.

Broadcast on YouTube, the trailer went live today, alongside their launch page.

The headlines are all around gameplay and focused on ball carrier stick skills and increased pass-rush control.

With the launch, we now have the official release dates. EA has announced the release date for Madden 21 of 28 August.

SILKY SMOOTH: The graphics on Madden 21 are insane

That’s a nice place to start, but if you want to play it a bit earlier you can, with the higher editions.

If you are willing to pay £15/$15 more you can get the deluxe edition. This edition will come with three days early access and a whole heap of MUT rewards if you pre-order.

If you want to go all out you can get the MVP edition. If you pre-order this bad boy you’ll get 17 MUT Gold Team Fantasy Packs, a Lamar Jackson Elite Item and Power Up, some extra uniforms, and the early access!

It will set you back £80/$90 though.