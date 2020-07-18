[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
*BREAKING* Madden 21 Ratings: All ratings revealed!

That’s right, all of the Madden 21 OVR ratings have finally been unveiled!

by Brandon Ridgely Jul 18, 2020

 

This week has been filled with exciting Madden 21 ratings reveals – but the biggest reveal is finally here!

EA have now officially unveiled every OVR rating in Madden 21 after an event on ESPN’s SportsCenter went over many of the ratings in-depth.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Editions: Standard, Deluxe, MVP & more

You can read over all of the Madden 21 ratings here, and our coverage of the best QB’s, RB’s, WR’s, CB’s, rookies, members of the 99 Club, and pass rushers as well.

Now that ratings season is complete, we have plenty of time to dissect the good and the awful – and as you may have seen on Twitter, there’s been plenty of both.

READ MORE: Madden must leave behind 99 OVR & follow FIFA’s ratings example

As usual, for all the latest Madden news, stay tuned with RealSport.

