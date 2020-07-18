BREAKING* Madden 21 Ratings: All ratings revealed!

That’s right, all of the Madden 21 OVR ratings have finally been unveiled!

This week has been filled with exciting Madden 21 ratings reveals – but the biggest reveal is finally here!

EA have now officially unveiled every OVR rating in Madden 21 after an event on ESPN’s SportsCenter went over many of the ratings in-depth.

You can read over all of the Madden 21 ratings here, and our coverage of the best QB’s, RB’s, WR’s, CB’s, rookies, members of the 99 Club, and pass rushers as well.

Now that ratings season is complete, we have plenty of time to dissect the good and the awful – and as you may have seen on Twitter, there’s been plenty of both.

