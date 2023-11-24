As the Genshin Impact Version 4.2 update is in full swing and Furina dominates banner sales, Version 4.2 Phase 2 is just around the corner, promising new, fun-filled events and exciting rerun banners. The release of Version 4.2 has sparked a fresh wave of enthusiasm among both seasoned and new players, bringing the final chapter of the gripping Archon Quest to life.

Version 4.2 Phase 2 is set to deliver even more new content, featuring highly anticipated rerun banners for Cyno, the General Mahamatra of the Akademiya, and Ayato, the Head of the Kamisato Clan and Yashiro Commissioner.

Table of contents Genshin Impact 4.2 Phase 2 release date and launch time Genshin Impact 4.2 Phase 2 countdown Genshin Impact 4.2 Phase 2 highlights

If you’re looking forward to enhancing your team compositions and unlocking Cyno and Ayato’s Constellations, make sure to mark your calendars with our Genshin Impact Version 4.2 Phase 2 release date countdown here!

Genshin Impact 4.2 Phase 2 release date and launch time

As is customary, after a short update, Genshin Impact 4.2 Phase 2 will launch on 28 November 2023 at 6:00 PM (GMT+8) | 10:00 AM (GMT) | 5:00 AM (EDT), and run until 19 December 2023.

Here’s what that entails for your timezones:

Time zone 4.2 Phase 2 launch time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 3:00am Central Time (CT) 5:00am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) 6:00am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 11:00am Central European Time (CST) 12:00pm Indian Standard Time (IST) 4:30pm Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 8:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 9:00pm

Genshin Impact 4.2 Phase 2 countdown

Here’s the countdown for the much-anticipated launch of Version 4.2 Phase 2, bringing the second chapter to the third update of the Fontaine cycle:

Genshin Impact 4.2 Phase 2 COUNTDOWN Loading...

Genshin Impact 4.2 Phase 2 highlights

Version 4.2 Phase 2 Banners

5-stars : Cyno and Kamisato Ayato

: Cyno and Kamisato Ayato 4-stars : Kirara, Shinobu, Xiangling

: Kirara, Shinobu, Xiangling Weapons: Staff of Scarlet Sands and Haran Geppaku Futsu

4.2 Flagship event

“Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures”

4.2 other event

"Lil' Fungi's Fun-Tastic Fiesta" Fungi-themed tabletop game Players must be above Adventure Rank 20 and finish the "Song of the Dragon and Freedom" quest to participate



click to enlarge Credit: HoYoverse

For more about Genshin Impact, be sure to check out our comprehensive Version 4.2 and Version 4.3 update guide, which includes the release date, banners, detailed event descriptions, and more. We've also compiled all the much-needed QoL changes coming to Version 4.2 here!

Discover all that you need to know about the 18 new Fontaine characters. On top of that, get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your favourite Fontainian characters with our Fontaine character banner schedule.